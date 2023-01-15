Notes Colorado-UCLA – University of Colorado Athletics





UCLA extends its series lead to 17-7 and has won six of its last seven. The Bruins have a 12-2 lead in Los Angeles and have won four in a row. Colorado had a record 23 turnovers on the season, the most since Tennessee also had 23 on December 8, 2020. It marks the first time the Buffaloes have more than 20 turnovers in back-to-back games since February 13 and 17 . 2016 (22 vs. Washington on Feb. 13; 20 at USC on Feb. 17). Colorado sees a streak of eight multi-game Pac-12 road trips with at least one win end with the sweep by the LA schools. The last time Colorado was swept on a full road trip was at the end of the 2019-2020 season at Stanford-California. Colorado had a 31-28 halftime lead. It is only the second time in 11 games this season that the Buffalos lose by a halftime lead (vs. Arizona State). UCLA had 18 offensive rebounds, a season-high opponent and the most since USC had 18 on January 20, 2022 in Boulder. UCLA had the most 11 blocked shots by a CU opponent since Washington had 13 on January 18, 2017 in Seattle. Colorado hit 20 of 23 free throws with a season-best percentage from the line (.870). The 20 made are the most on the road and the second most this season overall (21 vs Southern Utah). Colorado’s 15 field goals and 49 attempts are season lows. The 15 made are the fewest since hitting 14 against San Diego on December 12, 2017 in Boulder. The 49 attempts are the fewest since Stanford’s recording of 46 on February 19, 2022 (24 made, .522). It marks the first time CU has shot under 31 percent with fewer than 50 attempted field goals since scoring 14-of-47 (.298) in Utah Feb. 7, 2015. JVonne Hadley tied his career with 10 rebounds and records his second career double-digit rebounding game (10 vs. Tennessee). Hadley also had a career-high four steals. Ethan Wright tied a CU record with five rebounds (CSU). He had only three rebounds in the previous five games. Javon Ruffin (11 points 7-7 FT) career highs in free throws made and attempted and represents CU’s season-best for free throws made without a miss. Recorded his fourth career game score in double digits, doing so for the first time in back-to-back games (11.5 ppg this week).

