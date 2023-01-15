Cricket: Calls for BBL rules to be changed after bizarre scenes in Melbourne derby

Backyard cricket reigns controversy at Big Bash. Source / Sky Sports

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa believes fielders should be able to catch the ball with one hand to send off an opposing batsman who hits the Marvel Stadium roof.

Remarkably, in Saturday night’s Renegades Melbourne derby victory over the Stars, Stars batsmen Joe Clarke and Beau Webster both made it to the roof.

But instead of being ruled dead balls by the umpire, both Clarke and Webster received sixes under BBL rules, despite both shots going straight into the air and almost certainly providing a catching opportunity for the Renegades if they hit an open air had played. stadium.

The controversial shots prompted Zampa to call for a cardinal rule of backyard cricket across the country to be introduced to the Big Bash League, a one-handed catch off the roof.

Why not? It’s honestly a bit bizarre that they call it six when the ball goes straight up in the air, Zampa said after the game.

As a bowler you expect (when you) deceive a batsman that you have at least a chance of getting a wicket.

Maybe build the roof a little higher, he joked.

When it happens you know how lucky you are, it’s not about getting on top of the bowler, or anything like that, it’s just pure luck.

Cricket great Mark Waugh wholeheartedly agreed.

It cost them 12 runs, which is wrong, Waugh told Fox Cricket.

It just doesn’t go for six. It should at least be a dead ball.

Twelve points is a big difference in this game let alone they would have been out.

There’s not much I can do about that, but it definitely shouldn’t be an automatic six.

They should take a look at that rule. It doesn’t make sense as that line currently stands.

Waugh said he thought discretion should be in the hands of the umpires.

If it looks like it’s not close to a six, it shouldn’t be a six, Waugh said.

It should be a dead ball. I think it’s ridiculous. If you hit him straight up and he should have been out, you get a six as a reward. I think it should change.

Despite nearly being denied victory by the bizarre scenes, the Renegades’ Aaron Finch said he wasn’t too fussed about the rulings. Photo/Getty

Renegades replacement captain Aaron Finch wasn’t too concerned about the controversial sixes, despite how close they came to robbing his team of their narrow six-point victory.

He was also unsure whether the rule should be changed again, after initially being considered a dead ball, before being changed to its current interpretation after Finch himself hit the roof of Marvel Stadium during a game a decade ago.

The rule is what it is, it’s the same for both teams so I don’t think you can complain, he said.

But it would have been two layoffs… so that makes a big difference in a game.

It’s hard to police, isn’t it? Because you have these bars hanging over (the playing field) they’re already over the boundary, so if it hits that you should get a six, (but) if you hit it straight up you’ll get a six, I know it doesn’t.

But I think the game is better with the roof closed at Marvel because there are so many buildings around (the Docklands precinct), there’s a lot of light coming in and when you’re on the pitch it can be really hard to see when the sun goes down. off the seats.

The Stars Finals dream is almost over and Zampa couldn’t hide his disappointment.

It would have been nice to go into the last three games with something to play for, he said.

It was always going to be a tough season without the best player in the league (Glenn Maxwell due to a broken leg), and Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) has clearly been out for a while too.

To miss two experienced guys like that is a big loss, but I think at least this year we were good enough to make it to the final.

Renegades batsman Sam Harper is in rich form, having now batted three consecutive fifties, and Finch was full of praise for the number 3.

The way he’s managing his innings at the moment is brilliant, obviously he’s got all the shots, so the way he’s building it up has been excellent, Finch said.

Maybe a kick in the ass too (Harper helped) after missing a few games.

One batsman not enjoying a good run is star import Martin Guptill, who averages just 15.86 in his seven games for the Renegades, but Finch was still 100 per cent confident that the New Zealander could make the things in the back-end of the season could change. .

He’s one of the best players in the world, Finch said.

Veteran Renegades spinner Fawad Ahmed appeared to hurt his knee late in the game against the Stars, but Finch was hopeful that he would be available for their next game against the Thunder in Sydney on Thursday.