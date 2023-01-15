Sports
Nick Kyrgios comes to play tennis
MELBOURNE, Australia Nick Kyrgios is finally home.
He is in Australia, with his people and in the place he longs for during all those months of homesickness, living out of a suitcase on the professional tennis road.
For months he enjoyed the sun and trained in Sydney. But he also squeezed in some time, though never enough to his liking, on the black sofa in his childhood home in Canberra, Australia’s quiet rural capital, telling his mother how safe he feels as she drinks tea a few feet away in the kitchen. He could sleep in his old room, where his cherished collection of colorful basketball shoes are on the shelves. That’s next to the room with hundreds of his trophies and plaques and dozens of his smashed rackets. His pet macaw is in the back of an aviary. Mornings provide brisk eight-mile walks with his dad, his golden retriever King, and his miniature dachshund Quincy, on nearby Mount Majura.
He hit balls and lifted weights, joked with and gave endless swag to the kids at the tennis center in Lyneham where he started out. Like many in Australia and many other places, they now worship their local folk hero, no matter how crass and aggressive he can be in the heat of battle, or when a live microphone appears at his chin. Or maybe that’s why they do.
Now, however, everything is suddenly different.
Last year, Kyrgios evolved from a temperamental talent with so much unrealized potential to the kind of transcendent showman who occasionally provides this supposedly genteel sport with the gifted bad boy that drives the tennis establishment crazy, but captivates audiences in the late stages of the most major championships.
Whether the tennis system likes it or not, no one in the sport is filling a stadium like Kyrgios these days. Even his doubles matches have become raucous, busy affairs. And as the Australian Open gets underway, Kyrgios is among the favorites to challenge nine-time champion Novak Djokovic for his home slam, which is arguably the ultimate double-edged sword. That level of pressure and expectation was kryptonite for Kyrgios before, his self-destructive psyche exploding at a crucial moment producing his unique brand of irresistible tennis theatre.
It’s going to be a tough few weeks, whether I win or lose, emotionally or mentally, Kyrgios said in a pre-Christmas interview from his parents’ house. I am one of the players who carries a telescope lens all the time. Big target on my back.
With all of his recent success and fame, there suddenly seems to be so much riding on Kyrgios. The game leaders see him as the rare player who can reach a new and younger audience. Fans raise their beer and chest punches as Kyrgios wins points with his trademark trick shots through the legs and behind the back. They wear basketball jerseys when they watch him and when they play, just like him, and they turn his matches, even the doubles matches, into something like a rowdy night at a UFC match.
He brings something different, said Andrea Gaudenzi, a former pro who is now president of the ATP Tour, the men’s professional circuit.
Ken Solomon, chairman and CEO of Tennis Channel, the leading sports media partner, called Kyrgios ground zero to attract fans who have never touched a racquet and perhaps never will. On Friday, Netflix released Break Point, the documentary series about professional tennis that the sport hopes will do what Drive to Survive did for Formula 1. The premiere episode focused almost exclusively on Kyrgios, who took a signature victory lap on Twitter.
Tennis Australia announced last week that Kyrgios would play Djokovic in a charity exhibition on Friday night. Tickets sold out in 58 minutes.
Three hours before the game, he hobbled with the top clients of a luxury hotel chain during a promotional table tennis game. Before the event started, he sat alone in a quiet hallway, feeling the pressure of what lay ahead. Moments later, with a racket in a packed rooftop bar, the bright eyes and big smile of the star entertainer emerged.
Leaning on Kyrgios as a pitchman for the game also carries a lot of risk. What makes him so irresistible, that he can produce another unmissable moment on the field at any moment, has sometimes made him a walking grenade. And he’s the one with a finger on the peg.
Domestic violence is also reported.
In early February, Kyrgios is due to appear in court in Canberra on an assault charge stemming from an altercation with ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in December 2021. Kyrgios has refused to discuss the case since it became public during his run-up to the final from Wimbledon in July.
Ordinary assault is the least serious charge in Australia, but it implies that the victim immediately experienced unlawful violence, or the threat thereof, but no physical harm. Kyrgios’ lawyers have said they will mount a defense focused on mental illness, citing his history of depression and substance abuse, which Kyrgios said will always be with him, but which he now has under control. If the court accepts this defense and dismisses the case, it may decide to impose a treatment plan. The maximum penalty for common assault is two years in prison.
The incident took place during the early weeks of Kyrgios’ relationship with his now constant companion, Costeen Hatzi, whom he met online. He had also just returned to tennis after years of ambivalence and mental turmoil. The sport had brought wealth and fame, but also loneliness, with its endless travels and lonely battles on the field, tormenting his psyche.
The scathing criticism and racist attacks he endured as he lost games he should have won, or broke rackets and berated tennis officials, brought back memories of those years before a growth spurt at age 17 turned him into a burly, 6-foot- 4 elite athlete . As a fat, dark-skinned boy with modest means in an overwhelmingly white country where everyone seemed to have more, he was mocked and bullied, despite his talent for tennis, or perhaps because of it.
Goran Ivanisevic, the Wimbledon champion who coaches Djokovic, has called Kyrgios a tennis genius. Kyrgios’ father, Giorgos, first noticed that skill when Kyrgios was a toddler who hit a ball hanging on a string from a metal pole. He never missed. Soon Kyrgios learned the sport on ramshackle courses near his parents’ home in Canberra. His father, a house painter from Greece, would hit a bucket of balls with him after work.
He still wears the same overalls he walked off the boat in, Kyrgios said of his father, who still paints houses. He must have been exhausted.
His mother, Norlaila, who is from Malaysia and worked as a software engineer for healthcare facilities, would drive for hours to get him and his brother to tournaments. They stayed in backpacker hostels and tried to stretch $20 to cover dinner for him and his siblings at cheap rural Indian restaurants.
His parents knew almost nothing about tennis. Tennis Australia and his provincial region’s tennis authority worked to fill the gaps, and Kyrgios made his breakthrough aged 19 when he upset Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014.
It nearly destroyed him. After that victory and all the expectations that came with it, Kyrgios thought he had to solve every problem on his own. When he couldn’t, he lashed out at tennis officials, the media and those around him.
Then, last fall, after a year of flirting with quitting but also showing flares of his magic game, Kyrgios began to realize he didn’t have to go it all alone. He could talk about his fears and insecurities and the fragility of his mind to the people closest to him, and they could help.
Knowing that I’m not alone anymore and that I can open up and talk to people, that’s a big one for me, he said. It’s OK to, you know, feel like crying some days.
He also decided that he was tired of disappointing himself and others. Ahead of last year’s Australian Open, he embarked on the sort of solid six-week training block he hadn’t done in years. He played 90 minutes every day with top opponents and went to the weight room. He spent two hours several times a week playing full-court basketball, his true love, with top Australian players to hone his fitness.
When asked about a scouting report on his hoop game, he put it this way:
Likes to shoot mid-rangers Can shoot a three ball pretty well Plays like a wing In the corner Comes out picks Fairly versatile Can guard a big Pretty physical Just like Tobias Harris in his prime.
He also ate better and focused on getting more rest instead of drinking more.
At the end of January, he had won the doubles title for his first Grand Slam championship with Thanasi Kokkinakis, his compatriot and childhood friend. After that, he mostly stuck to the healthier life through Wimbledon, where he once had to be dragged out of a pub at 4am on the morning of a match. Not this time, although his sublime tennis was accompanied by several confrontations with chair umpires and a tense verbal sparring match with Stefanos Tsitsipas in which Tsitsipas tried to hit Kyrgios with a ball.
He lost to Djokovic in four sets in the final, but remained disciplined throughout the US Open. There he destroyed the top seed and defending champion, Daniil Medvedev, in the fourth round before suffering an upset loss to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. Exhausted by the season and playing mostly at night so broadcasters could maximize the television audience, he took the first flight home and played only one more singles tournament.
Kyrgios will play against Roman Safiullin, an unknown Russian, in the first round on Tuesday.
What happens now?
Tennis, like few other sports, is an MRI of the soul. Kyrgios knows he will never continue the game with the clinical efficiency and emotional discipline that Nadal and Djokovic have displayed for so long. He’s going to throw and break rackets. It’s a manifestation of how much he cares about him, he said, and for him to thrive, tennis needs to be about who he is, someone who plays with emotion, instinct and improvisation, like a jazz solo rather than a symphony.
If he can do that, he may be able to find peace on the field, even if the pressure brings the stress of a near-explosion that keeps his mom, too worried about what’s about to happen, from watching.
Not many people can say that they have become a Slam threat, they will have the support of the nation, well, the support of part of the nation behind him, he said. I just have to try and enjoy it.
For Kyrgios, that has always been the toughest task of all.
