Nick Kyrgios comes to play tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia Nick Kyrgios is finally home.

He is in Australia, with his people and in the place he longs for during all those months of homesickness, living out of a suitcase on the professional tennis road.

For months he enjoyed the sun and trained in Sydney. But he also squeezed in some time, though never enough to his liking, on the black sofa in his childhood home in Canberra, Australia’s quiet rural capital, telling his mother how safe he feels as she drinks tea a few feet away in the kitchen. He could sleep in his old room, where his cherished collection of colorful basketball shoes are on the shelves. That’s next to the room with hundreds of his trophies and plaques and dozens of his smashed rackets. His pet macaw is in the back of an aviary. Mornings provide brisk eight-mile walks with his dad, his golden retriever King, and his miniature dachshund Quincy, on nearby Mount Majura.

He hit balls and lifted weights, joked with and gave endless swag to the kids at the tennis center in Lyneham where he started out. Like many in Australia and many other places, they now worship their local folk hero, no matter how crass and aggressive he can be in the heat of battle, or when a live microphone appears at his chin. Or maybe that’s why they do.