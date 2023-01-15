Men’s Ice Hockey No. 11 falls short against No. 1 Hobart, 4-1





BABSON PARK, Massachusetts—Freshman Ignat Belov (Minsk, Belarus) scored a pair of goals and No. 1 Hobart College finished the game with a pair of empty goals to hold off an upset bid from No. 11 Babson College, 4-1. Saturday afternoon at the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey action at the Babson Skating Center. With the loss, the Beavers had a four-game winning streak, falling to 11-5-2 overall and 6-3-2 in the NEHC, while Hobart won its second consecutive game to improve to 16-1-0 overall and 9 – 1-0 in league game. The Statesmen also defeated the Green and White by the same score on November 4 in western New York First year Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) scored a goal in the first period for the Beavers to tie the game at 1-1 less than four minutes into the game, with an assist from junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Mass.). Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 27 saves on 29 shots in the setback for just his second loss of the season (9-2-2). Sophomore Matthew Iasenza (Montreal, Quebec) and junior Autin Mourar (Spring City, Pennsylvania) sealed the empty-goal victory for the Statesmen. Junior Wil Crane (Littleton, Colo.) and freshmen Tanner Hartman (Chicago, Illinois) and Tristan Fasig (Sherman, Conn.) collected a few assists each, and junior Gagik Malakyan (Moscow, Russia) added a helper. Freshman goaltender Mavrick Goyer (Ste-Sophie, Quebec) remained undefeated in goal (8-0-0) with a 22 save effort. Hobart took the lead just 2:09 into the game on Belov’s seventh goal of the season. Hartman’s centering pass from the right wing headed toward Fasig in the slot where his shot was blocked before Belov buried the rebound. However, the Greens reacted less than 90 seconds later as Kennedy regained possession of the puck behind the net after a neutral zone faceoff and took a feed from Kramer before beating Goyer with a blast from the right circle at 3: 32 hours. goal to make it 1-1. Belov again batted 5:34 into the second period to put the Statesmen ahead for good with the wrist shot from the left circle over Hildebrand’s shoulder for a 2-1 lead. Hobart was called for a five-minute major with 6:11 left in the third period, but Goyer made an important save off Babson senior James Perullo (Revere, Massachusetts) with less than four minutes remaining and the visitors blocked three shots before taking the game away with a pair of empty goals. Crane forced a turnover in the neutral zone to set up Iasenza’s score at 18:34 to make it 3-1 and Mourar scored from long range after a face-off in the center of the ice at 19:50 for the last margin. The visitors finished with a 31-23 lead in shots. The game featured just three penalties, with Hobart going 0-for-1 and Babson going 0-for-2 on the power play, and Iasenza’s empty netter was also a low-handed goal. Both teams will return to action next Friday when the Beavers travel to Attleborough, Massachusetts, to face Johnson & Wales, while Hobart returns home to host Elmira. GAME NOTES

• Babson is 11-8-5 all-time against the Statesmen in a series dating back to the 1987-88 season, including 0-3-2 at the Babson Skating Center.

• Saturday’s match marked the first time a top-flight team had visited the Babson Skating Center since the Beavers drew No. 1 Norwich 2-2 on 3 February 2017.

• The Beavers lost just the second time in nine games at home this season (6-2-1), dropping to 21-4-3 at the Babson Skating Center since the start of 2020-21.

• Kennedy has at least one point in four straight games for the Beavers, recording a goal and five assists in that span. Kramer has scored at least one point in four of his last five appearances, tallying three goals and four assists in that stretch.

