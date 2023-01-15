25 Washington finishes second in Wasatch Classic





WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH The Washington gymnastics team came out strong in the Wasatch Classic Saturday, finishing second in the opening session of the weekend’s quad meet. UW finished the afternoon with a 196.550, dramatically improving their week one scoring and showing many strong finishes across the board. #6 UCLA placed first with a score of 197,850. #19 Minnesota was third with a 196,325 and Boise State rounded out the afternoon with a 195,050. The GymDawgs started on beam, where they performed well, but struggled compared to the other three events, with beam being the only score under 49. Brenna Brooks got the Huskies going with a 9,800 on her jet routine, while Kennedy Davis achieved a 9.825 in fifth place. Washington dominated the floor exercise, with five of the six GymDawgs in the lineup scoring a 9.800 or higher. Lana Navarro led the way with a near-perfect 9.900 on floor, with freshmen Emily Innes record a 9,875. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Hadley Roberts each finished with a 9.825 in their routines. Three 9.850 scores from Davis, Killough-Wilhelm and Cunningham helped the GymDawgs achieve a team score of 49.125 on vault in the afternoon’s third segment. Washington showed off their best work in the fourth event. Killough-Wilhelm and freshmen Olivia Oppegard crushed the disparities, each scoring a 9.875 in first and third spots respectively. Brooks and Tubbs each got a 9.850, giving the GymDawgs their highest score of the afternoon on bars with a 49.275. Coach Llewellyn’s thoughts “I’m super proud of our performance this afternoon. I was proud that we were able to stay within what we like to call ‘our four walls’. We were able to focus on ourselves and concentrate on doing our job, and we knew that the score for We’ve seen a lot of new faces, a lot of freshmen who have to do routines that haven’t competed yet, so to see them handle the pressure and get experience today really helped us test our depth. “It’s always fun to win against a Big Ten school. Minnesota was at Nationals last year, so today was a huge score for us and a big boost to our confidence, knowing that on any given night we’re going up against anyone in the country to take.” GymDawgs by event: Safe deposit box Kennedy Davis 9,850 Lana Navarro 9,825 Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,850 Amara Cunningham — 9,850 bars Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,875 Olivia Oppegard 9,875 Brenna Brooks 9,850 Lilly Tubbs 9,850 Ray Brenna Brooks 9,800 Kennedy Davis 9,825 Floor Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,825 Emily Innes 9,875 Lana Navarro 9,900 Everywhere Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 39,300 NEXT ONE Washington welcomes #6 UCLA to the Alaska Airlines Arena for the first home game of the season at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 21. Click to buy tickets to a home game in Washington this year or to purchase season tickets here. Follow @uwgymnastics on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to learn more about YOUR Gymnastics.

