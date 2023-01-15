Sports
Men’s hockey manages a tie against Colby, 3-3
MIDDLE TOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan men’s hockey team played a tie against fellow NESCAC school Colby on Saturday afternoon at the Spurrier-Snyder Rink. Midway through the third period, the Cardinals trailed 3–1 before a big five-minute penalty gave Wesleyan the chance they needed. They would score twice during that game misconduct to tie the score at three. Both teams had multiple chances to end the period in overtime as well, but neither managed to push through the game-winner and the game ended at three to three. Wesleyan is now 8-2-2 (5-1-2 NESCAC) while Colby moves to 7-6-1 (5-3-1 NESCAC).
The Cardinals immediately went on a power play to open the game thanks to a 25-second hooking call. Wesleyan managed a handful of shots during the man-up situation, including one from the pipe, but the Colby penalty kill escaped without any damage. The next five minutes of action saw just one shot on target. The Mules then went on the offensive, with Jack Sullivan finding Carter Breitenfeldt to score the first goal of the game. Each team had a power play opportunity to end the period but failed to get through and the game went into the 2nd period 1-0 in favor of Colby.
The Mules kept that momentum going in the second period with another early goal. Breitenfeldt was again the goalscorer and completed the goal off a find from Ryan Doolin. Wesleyan executed two power plays in the next few minutes of the period, but was again disallowed by Mules’ penalty kill. Wesleyan managed to sneak one in just before the end of the period to cut the deficit in half. Jake Lacance ’23 and Danny Judge ’26 set up Jack Marottolo ’26 for his first goal as a Cardinal.
Colby opened the 3ed period at the offensive end again, with seven shots on Wesleyan’s one through seven minutes of action. Their persistence eventually paid off with goal number three. Henry Molson stole the puck in the neutral zone and took it to Wesleyan’s zone, where he fed Michael McEachern for the one-timer from right in front. With eight minutes left, it looked like the Mules would close this out, but a call for misconduct on a hit from behind gave the Cardinals a golden opportunity. During their five-minute power play, Wesleyan tied the score at three. The first goal came two minutes into the man-up opportunity, with Lachance following up on a blocker save from the Mules goalie, Andy Beran and the Cardinals were within one. Wesleyan immediately went back to the throw-in and worked the puck back into the Mules zone. Liam Donlan ’23 drifted to the right before landing a wrist shot that beat Beran to tie the score at three.
In overtime, Colby immediately had a chance to end the game. They earned a power play and conceded a handful of shots on target over the two-minute period, including two from Jack Sullivan on the post, but Wesleyan managed to survive the two minutes from three on four. Wesleyan then got a power play opportunity of his own for the last minute and a half of overtime. With only seconds left in the game, Ethan Davidson ’26 worked his way to the center of the ice and let one go that sounded off the post before being cleared to end the game.
Lachance had a goal and an assist, his second game in a row with at least one goal and one assist. He now leads the team with 17 points, which is currently tied at 1st at NESCAC. Marottolo scored his first goal as a Cardinal. Six different Cardinals contributed assists. Wesleyan is one of only two teams in all hockey divisions to have no loss in regulation. Wesleyan outshot Colby 29-24.
Wesleyan will complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday, January 17e in a non-conference battle against Southern New Hampshire University.
|
