How a job in a pub helped Meg Lanning return to cricket
I’ve been at the international level for 10-12 years and while doing the same thing during that time it was nice to have a bit of a change. I didn’t have a lot of plans when I went on hiatus it was just to see how I felt and do whatever I felt like at the time and I think that served me well and I’m really excited and thrilled to be back. .
In his own words, few leaders in Australian cricket had a more inscrutable game face than Lanning. It took a lot of courage to take off the mask, tell those close to her to get away from cricket, and then honestly think about what life would be like without the game.
There’s certainly no shame in raising your hand and saying you need a break and maybe some help with that, Lanning said. That’s something I haven’t done much in my career and life in general. I’ve always been pretty wary of what I’ve done.
So that was a bit of a different experience for me, a new experience, but I learned a lot from it. I certainly haven’t worked everything out, but I’m determined to see what happens and learn along the way and I’m just looking forward to playing with this team again.
It wasn’t something I expected to happen because I was just playing and loving the game. But for me personally it was great, I really needed it and enjoyed my free time, but it confirmed for me that I love the game.
Naturally, there was plenty for both Lanning and Cricket Australia to reflect on how the national captain reached a point where she had to leave.
She had been a leader in that environment for a long time, and I think people underestimate how much time and energy has to go into that side of the role, along with playing and preparing, Haynes said. There was just a certain amount of sadness that Meg had gotten to that place because she was such a strong leader in that group for such a long time.
Hopefully other players on that team or even beyond can recognize that it’s okay to speak up and let people know if you need a break or some time away, and you’ll be supported in doing so. That is the power of the message.
Also recognizing some of the things you can do to not get to the point where you crash and burn. I’ve definitely been in that position before where I’ve just completely burned out and have to leave.
More exciting for Haynes, an emotionally conscious counterpoint to Lanning’s laser focus over five hugely successful years for the team leading up to 2022, the episode offers the prospect of an even better captain who will lead a team in transition.
We’ve seen a glimpse of the style of play they’ve brought to India and to have a player like Meg at the top who sets the standard as she always does but brings different elements off the field in terms of better understanding of the wider playgroup, I just think it’s going to continue to add on the side.
Women’s voices are missing in Afghanistan song
Haynes has called for more women to have a say in how world cricket deals with Afghan cricket under the Taliban regime, as she expressed support for Cricket Australia’s continued bilateral boycott of the men’s team.
The International Cricket Council will discuss Afghanistan’s status as a full member of the global game at its next regular round of meetings in March, following a wide range of reactions to Cricket Australia’s withdrawal from a planned men’s ODI series in the UAE.
While that decision has provoked cynical reactions, Haynes argued that, at least in Cricket Australia’s case, it was not just men involved in high-level talks. Two women, Vanessa Guthrie and Clea Smith, are on the board of Cricket Australia.
No one wants Afghanistan’s cricket to be lost to the game, from either the men’s or women’s side, Haynes said. But at the moment they are not fulfilling their obligations as full members.
I know when they initially got that membership it was on the condition that they support their women’s side and there were plans to do that, but it’s definitely gone downhill since then, it’s not progressed in any way.
Haynes stated that while there had been much opposition from male Afghan cricketers, including Big Bash League stalwart Rashid Khan, the missing perspective was that of women in Afghanistan, noting that there was no representation at the Women’s World Cup among the 19 years. currently on the way.
There’s not a lot of those female voices and maybe those former players on that team, Haynes said. I’m sure it’s incredibly hard for them to watch their men play sometimes and know they can’t. And we see the Under-19 World Cup right now, and the same example again, those girls can’t be there and take part in that.
So I absolutely understand that this is a very complex issue, but at the same time I think it’s also an opportunity for the ICC to show some leadership. I think they’ve been very quiet. I know there’s a committee, which is made up of four men, mind you, to navigate this issue and it would be fantastic to hear some leadership from the ICC on this, which I think is really important, rather than just individual countries affected by the issue.
The ICC Working Group on Afghanistan Cricket, comprising Imran Khwaja, Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja, provided an update on the situation late last year. More recently, Geoff Allardice, general manager of the ICC, said the lack of any real progress in terms of the women’s program was a matter of increasing concern.
Our board is monitoring progress since the regime change, Allardice said last week. It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and is something our council will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we know, there is currently no activity.
No full member of the ICC has ever been chaired by a woman. As a result, the governing body specifically created a role for an independent female director, a position currently held by Indra Nooyi, to add more diversity to high-level decisions.
In Australia, we’ve seen a positive change in that, in the sense that Avril Fahey became the first female chairperson to be elected in Western Australia, but that also seems to be a bit of a missing voice in this area at the moment, Haynes said .
I’m under no illusion that it’s complicated, but I do think CA made the right decision from my point of view, and that’s as an individual. If you look at it from the point of view of your obligations as a full member, they are currently not fulfilling them to an adequate degree.
