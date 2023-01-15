CJ Williams wants to do something that Wisconsin football has never done before

CJ Williams knows that the decision he made this week seems a little strange on the outside.

The talented wide receiver left Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and a coach known as an offensive mastermind at Southern Cal to play for the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Santa Ana, California native traded the established brand of offense USC coach Lincoln Riley offers to build something new with the Badgers under coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo. The goals he has for himself and his new team are sky-high.

It’s new territory, Williams said Friday night. I think it’s more attractive because we could be the first to maybe win a national championship in Wisconsin, or I could be one of the first recipients to bring a Biletnikoff (award) back to Wisconsin. I think it’s cool, I think that’s the best word. It’s a great sense of, OK, we can do something that they’ve never done here before. And it’s kind of the start of a new movement.

I think coming in here as one of the highest rated receivers they’ve ever had, I think we can get a lot more. Just based on how I think the offense can deliver this year, I think (UW) will be a landing spot for a lot of high-level athletes in the years to come, especially with Coach Fickell, Coach Longo and Coach (Mike) Brown, the way they do things. I think we will be on the field this year.

Williams played in 10 games for the Trojans last season, scoring four catches for 34 yards. USC listed him at 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds, and he will be eligible for another three years. That limited role was part of the reason he looked elsewhere for opportunities.

He wants to play at the NFL level and ideally he would like to earn his shot at the pros as soon as possible. He knows the only way to do that is to produce at the college level and he saw UW as a place where he could get on the field and make plays. Longos Air Raid Violation. That plan is a significant departure from what UW has done for nearly three decades, but Williams said conversations with the coaches led him to believe he can contribute a big chunk to a winning formula this fall.

I think that’s the most important thing to me, I want to be around a coaching staff where the wide receiver coach, the head coach and everyone in the buildings are saying, ‘We’ve got our faith in CJ Williams, and we think this guy will be a major player for the organization in the coming years. Williams said. And I really felt that way about Wisconsin. I think they really made me a priority in recruiting the transfer portal and a priority as a person.

The impact Fickell and the changes he brought changed the perception of the Badgers program for recruits like Williams. Williams is one of 13 transfers to land at UW this cycle, and one of four receivers. The Badgers have received pledges from three transfer quarterbacks who were four-star recruits from high school with Fickell at the helm.

The way Fickell, Longo and Brown, who will be Williams position coach, pitched UW to Williams stood out among the high level of interest he has received since entering the transfer portal last week.

They looked at me as who I am in the building culture-wise, a student, how much priority I give to my academics, and also as a football player, Williams said. I think that all came down to my recruitment and how they were able to attract me. I think it was a perfect match, not only because I’m a great athlete and I do all these things in the field, but also because of the way I carry myself and the different qualities that I have, that my parents put in me . Those are things that[the coaches]hold high in their standards.

I didn’t feel like recruiting anymore. It was like they invited you into our home and into our family, instead of recruiting you to play for our soccer team.

Visiting Madison January 6-7, Williams was hosted by outside linebacker Ross Gengler and tight end Cam Large, and that experience only confirmed what the coaches had told him about UW.

I was like, This doesn’t necessarily feel like I’m not home, because I think these people care about me, Williams said. They just kind of hugged me and they asked me a lot of questions, asked me what I was looking for. And not necessarily like, we’re recruiting you because you’re a good player, recruiting you because you’re a good guy.

Badger fan posts on social media during the recruiting process helped Williams make the decision, he said, because the support was overwhelming. He hopes this continues as he lives outside of California for the first time in his life.

Williams is packing up in California this weekend before flying to Madison on Sunday. His parents, Shelby and Maria Williams, will help him settle into his apartment and he will be ready to join the team for winter fitness.

He sees no reason why the Badgers can’t compete to be at the top of the college football world as early as next season.

I think we have a team with (going back) Braelon (Allen), with a senior quarterback in it Tanner (Mordecai), an experienced fellow, Williams said. A very, very good wide receiver corps on top of what they had before. I know the guys they already have are ballers waiting to show their talent.

We were able to take out the offense and then the defense is consistent every year for Wisconsin. They get stops and they get sales, and that’s all we need. Get the ball in Tanner’s hands, let Longo make the call and were here to make the plays. At that point it’s pretty easy. It’s all about getting out there to compete and do the job.