Former ESPN’er Doug Adler continues to be unfairly sidelined for ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less scandalous today than it was in 2017. And I keep writing it because I don’t know what else to do. I cannot bear in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man.

Who wouldn’t be eager to unleash a man who has been convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery on the basis of a single false allegation, quickly followed by a mad rush to pass judgment on zero evidence ?

With the Australian Open kicking off on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN bosses, from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and everyone who played and continues to play a part in the logically defying prosecution and persecution of an innocent man , another chance to admit that what they did to long-time tennis analyst Doug Adler was cruel and cowardly, creating a lasting injustice.

Why are those who are able to right an undeniable wrong, evade responsibility and accountability, not to mention their conscience?

Refreshingly, Adler was summarily fired for first-degree racism when he praised Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open with this:

You see how Venus comes in and starts the guerrilla effect. And then, to make himself absolutely clear, he added charging, as in charging from the grid.

The use of ambushes or guerrilla tactics, also known as poaching, had become so common that Nike had previously created a TV commercial featuring Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi playing guerrilla tennis.

Doug Adler Getty Images

To that end, I challenge all Disney and ESPN shot callers to appear on a public forum, listen to Adler’s actual words on tape. for no apparent reason or reasonable context, called her a gorilla.

In an act of abhorrent cowardice, instead of defending Adler against such a ridiculous claim on Twitter by an attention-hungry and reckless NY Times tennis stringer, ESPN immediately dismissed Adler as a racist.

At ESPN it quickly became Run for Your Life! The NY Times may be after us in next days edition! Act fast! Fire that guy, ASAP! Dee-fense! Dee-fense!

But the Times did nothing, probably because it knew its stringer was all wrong. The Times left it at that, never citing the injustice that had befallen Adler on the basis of a Times reporter’s fabrication or, at best, twisted guesswork.

Put it this way, if Adler Williams had mentioned a gorilla, it would have been page 1 in the New York Times.

Yet the Times, the epitome of coverage of social injustice from far and wide, has allowed the injustice it helped create against Adler from within, then acted as if it were none of its business. And still no word.

Venus Williams Hasenkopf/REX/Shutterstock

And six years later, not a single Disney or ESPN executive has had the decency to act on Adler’s behalf. Let him rot.

Weeks after being fired as a racist, he suffered a heart attack to add to his ruined career, reputation and sanity. Do you think ESPN knew that Adler, an All-American in Southern Cal, hosted an annual non-paid tennis clinic for poor black kids in Washington?

The entire sports media and tennis world, including the Williams sisters for social injustice, played dumb or careless. They did not want to be involved in such an unpleasant matter. Truth be damned!

ESPN’s John McEnroe and Chris Evert are nowhere near the candid, honest tennis commentators we hear and read about. Even when an innocent man was sentenced to life, there was a racial element, so to hell with the truth!

Robert Griffin III Getty Images

So why isn’t Disney/ESPN showing the courage of its beliefs? Play that tape in public with what Adler said and then state in a public forum that he called Williams a gorilla.

It won’t happen because it didn’t happen. And the Disney/ESPN bosses know it!

Yet Robert Griffin III, a black ex-NFL QB and now nonsensical ESPN football analyst, dropped a grotesque slur on African Americans last month. Laid off? Suspended? Public censored? No. Nothing. ESPN just let it slide.

So Doug Adler, 65 this week, sits for the sixth straight Australian Open and awaits justification, maybe even an apology that won’t come. You cannot shame the shameless.

And anyone who allowed this to happen to him, without a word of disagreement then or now, is guilty of gross, inhuman cowardice. They continue to allow the destruction of an innocent man.

Zach received no guidance from QB vets or LaFleur

Interestingly, recently fired Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said last week that QB Zach Wilson would have benefited from being on the sidelines learning from veteran QBs as they played.

That reminded me of the hard-to-shake footage of this season’s Jets preseason broadcast on CBS. Several times they showed an injured Wilson sitting in a luxury box at the PSL Stadium, having drinks and fun while watching the game with friends.

Zach Wilson is benched during a preseason game. Noah K Murray

It seemed that Wilson should have been at school that day, on the sidelines or in a booth with an assistant coach, learning something about defense and more about quarterbacking, maybe picking up on something that would help him and his team during the game. season could benefit.

But it was wasted time.

Another guy I’d love to sit next to at a football game: Jets QB Mike White.

Stop the presses! FS1 fact-free blowhard Colin Cowherd checked in with the Giants last week with this inner relief: So I think they made a decision upstairs: They told Brian Daboll, “We’re not getting rid of you.”

Yes, after a winning season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Giants are likely to keep Daboll, according to Cowherd.

FAN duo delivers slam dunks

Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw, as heard on WFAN’s Celtics-Nets on Thursday, still call strong play, no yelling, no gimmicks, no rah-rah silliness, just clean, candid, you-are-here basketball.

However hip and happening Bleacher Report sells itself, it still features Stu Feiner as a gambler. Feiner was fined by the NYC Department of Consumer Affairs for false and misleading advertising because he was known as a scam dicapper. Sports Illustrated once followed him as he went 19-32 as he advertised that his clients were cleaning up.

Foxs Greg Olsen is the current Giants-Vikings analyst. Don’t you think someone from Fox encouraged him to talk a little slower and a lot less? No, such good advice is not spoken within any network.

Fox’s Greg Olsen Getty Images

Because football is presented statistically like baseball, and because it certainly comes on Sunday as something Fox deems important, the Bears, the worst team in the NFL at 3-14, converted 41 percent of their third downs. The 9-7-1 Giants finished at 37 percent. And remember: all third downs and their circumstances are exactly the same!

With the NFL choosing Atlanta as a neutral venue when there is a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship, reader Tim Crowe suggests that Rob Manfred’s removal of the MLB All Star game from Atlanta due to Georgia’s Jim Crow legislation may be a case of purely political pandering used to be.

We close today with the wisdom of Jed Clampett, who when asked by his cousin, Jethro Bodine, how to attract women, said, “Well, if you want to know what kind of bait they bite, ask the guy who catches its limit.”