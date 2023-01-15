No. 3 Cal wins first at Wasatch Classic





Bears earn the ninth-highest score in program history totaling 197,525

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah The No. 3 California women’s gymnastics team improved to 6-0 on Saturday night to take first place at the Wasatch Classic with the ninth-highest score in program history. A 197,525 for the Bears lifted them over No. 26 Oregon State (196,850), No. 16 Iowa (196,575) and No. 20 Pitt (193,650). When the top seed in the quad met, the night started on vault for the Bears and the team wasted breaking the record book with a 49.450, which is now the team’s third-highest score at the event. sophomore Mya Lauzon tied her career-high with a 9.925 for second place in the meet. Junior Andy Li freshman eMjae Frazier and senior Nevada DeSouza tied for third place with a 9.900. The Bears tied their jump score on the even bars with a 49.450 thanks to a trio of scores of 9.900 or better. sophomore Ella Cesario and Li tied for the bar title with 9,925 and Maddie Williams got a 9.900 to keep Cal ahead after rotation two. It was Cesario’s highest point in her young career. sophomore Maddie Williams achieved a season-high 9.900 and placed third in the event. The balance beam was the toughest event of the night for Cal, with the team getting a score of 49.250 but still finding some strong performances from Li and junior Gabby Perea . Li’s 9.925 was enough to earn the top score in the game and Perea’s 9.90 set a career record for the Bear veteran, placing third in the standings. With the third rotation complete, The Bears took a slim 0.025 lead over Oregon State in the final event. With the encounter on the line, Cal planted his foot in the ground and posted six scores of 9,800 or better to secure the win. Both Lauzon and Li posted scores of 9.925 to tie for second place in the game, marking a career high for Lauzon. Frazier finished the night with a 9.875, tied for ninth overall and a first-place finish for the Bears. Li finished second in the all-around race with a 39.675, followed by senior Nevada DeSouza who had a very even night in third with a 39.375, and Frazier finished fourth with a career-high 39.175. Pac-12 play begins next weekend as the Bears head to Tucson, Arizona to take on the No. 28 Arizona Bearcats.

