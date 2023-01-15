Six runs for hitting the roof? Angry cricketers demand weird cricket rule changed after BBL fiasco





Under a weird cricket rule, a batsman can still get six runs without even scoring a boundary. That’s exactly how Melbourne Stars opener Joe Clarke added six points to his tally at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 14. Later, Beau Webster, another batsman for Melbourne Stars, did the same and got six runs, frustrating their opponents Melbourne Renegades at the same time. The batsmen hit the roof of the stadium with a skied shot, prompting the umpires to signal a six even as the ball fell within the 100-yard circle. How did Joe Clarke and Beau Webster score a six without hitting the mark? In the third over of Stars’ 163-run chase, Clarke attempted to take on Will Sutherland. The batsman hit the ball from above, sending it flying high enough to hit the dome of the stadium and fall back into play where a short midwicket would be placed. Immediately the umpire called a six. In the 15th over, Beau Webster played a much less convincing shot and managed to hit the roof of the stadium, but enough to be rewarded with six runs. However, in 2012 the rule changed. What’s the weird cricket rule everyone’s mad about? Section 19.7.1 of the “Stadium Roof” chapter of the amended BBL Laws states: If the ball hit by the bat touches any part of the stadium’s roof structure, retractable or fixed, a limit 6 is scored. Roofing rules have been the subject of intermittent debate over the years. Australian Mike Hussey famously hit the roof playing against an ICC XI during the Super Series in 2005, but the ball was ruled dead. The same rule existed at the start of the BBL in 2011. What do cricketers say? After the match, Will Sutherland, the bowler who took one of these shots, told cricket.com.au that the rule should be changed so that it is called a dead ball again instead of a six. Adam Zampa, the opposing team’s skipper, whose team actually benefited from the rule, favored the rule change, claiming that since the bowler successfully deceived the batter and had a chance for a wicket, dead-ball is the correct one. manner of trial. “It’s honestly a bit bizarre that they call it six when the ball goes straight up, as a bowler you expect to deceive a batter and at least have a chance at a wicket. Maybe build the roof a bit higher, Zampa said after the match. According to former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, the arrangement is unjustified as the team gets six free runs whenever the bowler has a chance to secure a wicket. He said: “It took (the Renegades) 12 runs, which is completely unacceptable. At the very least it should be a dead ball. Twelve runs is a big difference in this game, let alone the fact that they would have done.” been out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/sports/six-runs-for-hitting-the-roof-angry-cricketers-demand-weird-cricket-rule-changed-after-bbl-fiasco-552790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos