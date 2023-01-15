Nolan Smith’s Heartfelt Farewell to Georgia Football DawgNation





ATHENS Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia boots for the last time in the 42-20 victory over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader and proved valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season, culminating in a 65-7 CFP Championship Game victory over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.

As a kid growing up watching Georgia I just wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and that’s what you gave me permission to do, Smith said in his video. For DawgNation, there’s nothing more than thanks [what] I can give you everything. Smith was one of the team captains who moved to center field for the coin toss, representing the G for the last time. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp singled out Smith, who is from Savannah, for praise during Saturday’s celebration of the team’s CFP championship. It was a great defense at every level, with incredible leadership from Nolan Smith, Kemp said. He got injured and went through the eternal (gravel), but he continued to serve as a captain and an inspiration for this team. Coach Kirby Smart spoke extensively about Smith during the CFP Championship Game press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Nolan is one of those rare guys who saw the value in coming from Georgia, committing to Georgia, never wavering from Georgia and leading the class, Smart said of Smith, who came to the Bulldogs as the number 1 ranked player in the 2018 class. Of our captains, he was the most important voter. It tells you that everyone respected him. And he didn’t play. And he would check out and start training and training. However, Smart sat Smith down and told him his return to the team was not over. I said, Nolan, it will be the biggest mistake of your life if you leave now and don’t finish this, because people will remember how you ended it, Smart said. Whether we win or lose doesn’t matter. But for the rest of your life you will be remembered, were you a captain, were you there for everyone? Did you support this team? Did you influence them in some way without being on the field? Because NFL teams will appreciate someone who can influence their team when they’re not playing. I told him the Ohio State win, about 20 percent of that win goes to him because he stood on that sideline, never wavered, and just kept preaching. It’s the little things that make the difference in a team. Smith’s farewell video came out Saturday following the team’s CFP Championship celebration at Sanford Stadium.

This program is built on four things and it’s in the locker room, and you’d see them every day: connection, composure, discipline and toughness, Smith said. As long as we have that thing, and I say because I’ll be a dawg for life, we’ll be fine.

