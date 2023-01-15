How to watch, release date, which players are playing, episode guide





The highly anticipated Netflix tennis series Break Point has finally landed and we bring you all the ins and outs of the docuseries that are expected to bring the sport to new audiences.

What’s the name of the Netflix tennis series?

In case you missed the headline and intro blurb, here you go again. The Netflix tennis series is called Break Point.

The literal meaning of break point in tennis refers to when a receiving/returning player is one point away from winning a game on their opponent’s serve. Therefore, they are about to “break” their opponent’s serve.

The figurative meaning of breaking point is, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, “the stage where you lose control of yourself or a situation.”

Oxford states that it is: “The time when problems become so big that a person, an organization or a system can no longer deal with them.”

When and where was Break Point filmed?

The ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the four Grand Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open – announced in January 2022 that they have signed an agreement with the US video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service and production company with a subscription to Netflix for a “groundbreaking tennis documentary series”.

Filming effectively started at the 2022 Australian Open and they also followed players at the Indian Wells Masters (March 2022), Madrid Open (April-May 2022), French Open (May-June 2022) and US Open (August-September 2022). ) as well as one or two other tournaments.

When was Break Point released?

The big red carpet launch took place in Australia on Friday, January 13, and the series “dropped” in the rest of the world on the same day.

How many episodes does Break Point have?

The docuseries consists of 10 episodes in total, but for now you can only watch half of it, as only five were released on January 13. Episodes 6 through 10 are scheduled for release in June 2023.

How can you watch Break Point?

It is available exclusively on Netflix. After logging in to your profile, just type Break Point in the search bar and it will be the first to appear.

Which players appear in the series?

Flix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanovic are the star attractions of the 10 episodes.

People like world number 1 Iga Swiatek, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas are “guest appearances”.

Tennis greats and former world No. 1 John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick provide “candid, revealing insights”.

Break Point’s episode guide so far…

Episode 1 – “The Maverick”

The Netflix crew follows Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open. If you’re not familiar with Kyrgios, he’s one of the sport’s most outspoken players and has that X factor that puts bums on chairs at tennis matches.

Episode 2 – Take the Crown

Former World No. 7 and World No. 43 Ajla Tomljanovi (who were dating at the time of filming) are the main stars of episode two as they aim to win their first Grand Slams.

Episode 3 – California Dreaming

The Indian Wells Masters marks the beginning of American swing and is part of the “Sunshine Double” and Maria Sakkari and Taylor Fritz get their moments in the sun. According to Netflix, Sakkari “has a chance to conquer her demons and bring her an A-game” and Fritz aims to “become the first American in more than two decades to win his home state’s most iconic tournament.”

Episode 4 – Big Expectations

Paula Badosa is ranked number 2 in the world and she is aiming for a home title at the Madrid Open, while Tunisian pioneer and world number 10 Ons Jabeur is aiming to become the first Arab and African player to win a major tournament.

Episode 5 – King of Clay

Rafael Nadal is known as King of Clay for having dominated at Roland Garros, but Canadian prodigy Flix Auger-Aliassime is looking to make the move, while Casper Ruud also has his eye on Grand Slam success.

A word from those who were part of the filming…

‘I think both James [Gay-Rees] and I was drawn to tennis because we almost did a project with Andre Agassi a few years ago,” said executive producer Paul Martin.

“Spending time with Andre and hearing him talk about the physical and mental demands of the game really stirred something in us. Although that project fell through, we always knew we wanted to dive into the world of tennis at some point and show people a side of the sport they didn’t know existed.”

