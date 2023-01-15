Nadal launches title defense as Australian Open ushers in new era





Rafa Nadal kicks off his Australian Open title defense on Monday with a first-round test against up-and-coming Briton Jack Draper, as a new era begins on the blue hard courts of Melbourne Park. In the first Grand Slam after the retirement of Roger Federer and Serena Williams away from tennis, Spaniard Nadal carries the flame for the fading golden generation as he bids for a 23rd major title and third at Melbourne Park. The 36-year-old is third in the Rod Laver Arena and returns to center court where he conjured Melbourne’s miracle a year ago. He came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set classic. However, as Nadal noted on Saturday, tennis moves fast. The top seed has managed just one win since September’s US Open and admitted his title defense was vulnerable to an early shock after two consecutive losses leading up. A young man in a hurry, Draper, 21, rose to the top 40 last week after a run to the semi-finals of Adelaide II and has previously had wins over a slew of top players including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime. It’s probably one of the hardest first rounds possible because you’re seeded, Nadal said of the match. I’m here to just give myself a chance. With local hero Ash Barty retiring last March after ending Australia’s 44-year wait for a home winner, the women’s tournament will have a new champion. Top seed Iga Swiatek is a firm favorite to succeed Barty and win her first title at Melbourne Park, having won two of four Grand Slams in 2022. The reigning French and US Open champion opens her campaign against Jule Niemeier in the first evening match at the Rod Laver Arena, the German who terrified Swiatek in the fourth round of the US Open. As American tennis searches for a new champion in the post-Serena era, Coco Gauff opens the day session at Rod Laver Arena against Czech Katerina Siniakova. Big things are expected from Gauff since her stunning run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 on her Grand Slam debut at the tender age of 15. Now 18 and with her first grand final under her belt after last year’s French Open, Gauff is arguably one of the strongest candidates to fill the vacuum left by Williams. The women’s tournament has been described as one of the most open in years, with only two former champions in the draw. Only one remains after Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka played the third match at Margaret Court Arena. Medvedev, the men’s seventh seed, returns to the scene of last year’s final heartbreak when he takes on unseeded American Marcos Giron in the late game at Rod Laver Arena. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time Melbourne Park semifinalist, will face Frances Quentin Halys at Margaret Court Arena, while women’s runner-up Danielle Collins will start against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya at Kia Arena.

