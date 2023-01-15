Oregon State University Athletics





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah It was certainly a night to remember for Oregon State’s sophomore gymnastics Jade Carey as she posted 10 seconds on floor and vault, to lead the Beaver to a second-place finish in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center on Saturday night. It was certainly a night to remember for Oregon State’s sophomore gymnasticsas she posted 10 seconds on floor and vault, to lead the Beaver to a second-place finish in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center on Saturday night. Carey becomes just the second GymBeav to record a pair of perfect scores in an encounter, joining Chari Knight, who accomplished the feat at the 1993 Husky Classic in Seattle. For Carey, it was the third perfect 10 on floor during her collegiate career for the 2020 Olympic gold medalist in the event, while the 10 on vault was the first of her career. She has now won 50 individual event titles, including 12 all-around, and with her all-around score of 39.775, she tied for sixth all-time with Carey tied for all-time. “It was important for us to improve from last week,” said national coach Tanya Chaplin. “I loved the energy our team put out on the competition floor today and I think that really propelled us forward. There were a lot of personal bests from different student-athletes. We can’t wait to carry the momentum over to our first home game in Gill Coliseum next Saturday.” Overall, the Beavs placed second behind their 196,850. Cal’s 197,450 won the session for the Bears, while the Beavs survived Iowa’s 196,575 and Pitt’s 193,650. The Beavs started on beam with a session-high 49.325 as a team. RAY: Peterson 9,825

Domingo 9,850

Letsch 9,875

Gonzales 9,850

Days 9,800

Carey 9,925

Young 9,825 (exh.) OSU again topped the session with a 49.500, led by Carey’s impeccable routine and three other Beavs posting a new career top of the event. FLOOR: Miller career high 9,900

Young career high 9,875

Gonzales’ career high 9,900

Letsch 9,800

Days 9,825

Carey career high match 10,000

Garcia 9,875 (ex.) Oregon State pivoted to the jump and compiled a 49.300, with Carey’s 10.000 leading and Ariana Young adding her second career highlight of the night. SAFE DEPOSIT BOX: Garcia 9,825

Young career high 9,800

Letsch 9,800

Gonzales 9,825

Days 9,850

Carey career high 10,000

Briones 9,825 (exh.) The GymBeavs finished the night on bars with a 48,725, including an impressive 9,850 from freshmen Ellie Weaver in her first routine as Beaver. BARS: Beeman 9,825

Weaver 9,850

Bird 8,950

Case 9.350

Brione’s career high 9,850

Carey 9,850

McMillan 9,825 (exh.)

Next, the GymBeavs open the 2023 home schedule by welcoming No. 9 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State to Gill Coliseum on Saturday, January 21 at 1 p.m. Seasonal and single tickets for the 2023 Oregon State gymnastics season are on sale

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2023/1/15/womens-gymnastics-carey-post-pair-of-10s-as-oregon-state-scores-196-850-at-wasatch-classic.aspx

