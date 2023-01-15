Women’s U19s Cricket World Cup: Grace Scrivens hopes to lead England to victory

U19 World Cup captains, including Grace Scrivens (eighth from left), line up together in South Africa

What did you do in your gap year? A teenager from Kent spends her time captaining England at a World Cup.

On Sunday, England take to the field against Zimbabwe in their first game of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s World Cup.

Nineteen-year-old Grace Scrivens, who took her A-levels last summer, will lead them out.

She describes the moment in mid-December when coach Chris Guest called to ask if she would lead the team simply, “It was a good call.”

Scrivens, who has also landed Kent, would have liked to give her name for the role, but was unsure if she would be chosen.

But for Guest, her natural leadership skills came to the fore.

“Captainship has always been something I really enjoyed doing,” admits Scrivens. “I like the pressure of it. I think it helps my game to think of others.”

The ICC has hosted the Men’s Under-19s Cricket World Cups biennially since 1998, but the women’s version – which has been delayed by two years due to Covid – is the first of its kind.

South Africa will host the tournament, with 16 teams participating in four groups. England will play in Group B against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Rwanda.

Scotland is in a group with India, South Africa and the UAE.

The top three teams in each group will advance to the Super Six stage. The final is scheduled for January 29 in Potchefstroom.

England are expected to reach the semi-finals easily, but Scrivens, who exudes determination and focus, has a bigger goal in mind.

“We want to win the tournament,” she says. “We’re pretty clear on that.”

The England squad have spent weekends in Loughborough for the past three months training indoors and outdoors in all weathers.

“It was snowing in December and we were trying to get big catches!” says Scrives.

For a group of players who barely knew each other beforehand, the intense schedule has also served a purpose.

“Coming to Loughborough every weekend, dining with these people and sharing rooms – the way we have all connected has been quite remarkable in such a short time,” Scrivens adds.

England’s coaching line-up includes former England player Laura Marsh (179 caps), while Lydia Greenway (225 caps) has also spent time with the side.

The team’s journey in South Africa has started well, with two wins in warm-up matches against the West Indies and Indonesia.

In the second game, extended for practice purposes after England chased their original target within six overs, Scrivens hit an unbeaten 53 off 29 balls which opened the batsman.

Scrivens, who also bowls off-spin, grew up playing cricket in the garden with her father and older brother. She was selected for Kent Under-11s when she was eight and made her full Kent debut in June 2018.

At the age of 16 she won a scholarship to Sutton Valence School and spent two years there studying juggling cricket.

“It was quite difficult. I would train on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and then go to school on Monday, Wednesday and maybe Saturday, if I wasn’t playing in the winter,” Scrivens explains.

“Mom would drive me around and I would work in the car.

“I’m one of those people that if I’m going to do something, I want to be good at it. I’m not just going to go in there and mess around, I’m going to focus.”

The hard work paid off: last summer she walked out after passing A*, A and B in her A level. That was in addition to the professional contract she landed 10 months earlier for the London and East region, the Sunrisers.

The contract was a just reward for a player whose talent constantly shined through.

Sunrisers notoriously failed to win a game in the 2022 season, but Scrivens finished as the joint highest wicket-taker and third-highest runs-scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, averaging 50 and scoring four half-centuries.

The Under-19 World Cup is just the latest example of the exciting opportunities in women’s cricket offered by Scrivens and the next generation.

There are now nearly 100 professional female cricketers in England and Wales, while The Hundred has broken all records for the audience in a women’s domestic sporting match.

Scrivens, who represented London Spirit in both seasons of The Hundred, describes himself as “riding the wave.”

“It felt pretty fast!” she says. “It was always a dream to be a professional cricketer, but being 18 at the age of 18 was special.”

What now? Scrivens has applied to study psychology and criminology at the University of Southampton, starting in September, but is unsure if she will take her place.

Another long-standing ambition may still stand in her way.

“I want to break into the entire England squad,” she says. “I’ve got a taste for it now. So I’ll see where the cricket goes and take it from there!”

But first there is a World Cup to think about.