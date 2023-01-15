Sports
From Georgia (A+) to two F’s
Georgia once again set the tone with a dominant collection of talent and a surge of youth that kept the red and black mean machine chugging across the tracks.
Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs became the first repeat national champions of college football on Monday since Alabama’s 2011 and ’12 teams went back-to-back. A 15-0 campaign gives Georgia the highest marks.
Here’s how I rate each SEC team’s season.
Alabama (11-2): C+
Many programs would celebrate 11-2 as an upward trajectory and award their coach an immediate raise and overtime. Alabama is not most programs. It holds itself to a higher standard and the Crimson Tide fell short of the bar. Alabama lost to Tennessee for the first time since 2006. It surrendered the SEC West to LSU. It was lucky not to have lost to Texas, Texas A&M or Ole Miss. The Tide finished on a high note in the Sugar Bowl and Bryce Young put the exclamation mark on a brilliant career, but the season was not up to par overall. .
Arkansas (7-6): C
In the preseason I had pinned Arkansas as one of my two SEC dark horses (more on the other, Mississippi State, later), but the Razorbacks didn’t live up to my hype. They were fine, but just that: fine. The bout proved exciting when KJ Jefferson was healthy, and his absence proved costly against MSU and LSU. The defense of Arkansas became a liability. A fair to midline result against a solid schedule for third year coach Sam Pittman.
Chestnut (5-7): F
I expected the Tigers to be bad. They were just as bad as I thought. Bryan Harsin’s tenure was a disaster in every way. Auburn would have been better off had Cadillac coached Williams all season. At least he delivered a win against Texas A&M. Hugh Freeze started on the ground floor. Fortunately, the ride up is made easier by boarding the Transfer Portal lift.
LSU (10-4): B+
Kelly embraced LSU’s high hopes when he left Notre Dame for the Tigers’ richer deal, and he met the bar in Year 1, beating Alabama and winning the SEC West. Kelly inherited talent, but he also developed the roster and replenished it through the transfer portal. So why not a higher letter grade? A blowout home loss to Tennessee and a flop at Texas A&M. Still, the future looks bright. A win against Nick Saban always helps.
Ole Miss (8-5): C
Try as he might, replacing Ole Miss’s Sugar Bowl team departure in 2021 proved a tall order for Lane Kiffin. On the plus side, the Rebels defeated most of the opponents they had to defeat during a rebuilding season. On the other hand, they lost the Egg Bowl and fell to the best opponents on their schedule. Kiffin needs to speed up Jaxson Darts development this off-season and polish up the defence.
State of Mississippi (9-4): A-
Looking past the jersey and looking at the roster, I couldn’t understand why the media chose the Bulldogs to finish sixth in the SEC West. This was an experienced unit, I thought, ready to take on the challenge of a tight schedule in Mike Leach’s third season. Aside from the disappointing loss to Kentucky, MSU passed the test, led by its defense. Leach, who died of heart complications in December, won in his last Egg Bowl. MSU paid tribute to its coach by winning its bowl game, and the Bulldogs completed their best season since 2017.
Texas A&M (5-7): F
Texas A&M paid Jimbo Fisher $9 million for a season that included the first six-game losing streak since 1972. Fisher made his way through the off-season after signing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting league, but the season showed that a young Aggies team would have benefited from some experienced transfers.
Florida (6-7): D
Billy Napier inherited a half-filled closet, but he failed to accelerate Anthony Richardson’s development, and Florida’s disappointments included a loss to Vanderbilt. A Jekyll-and-Hyde season included wins against Utah, South Carolina and Texas A&M, but a season-ending three-game losing streak nearly washed away the memory of those high points.
Georgia (15-0): A+
Undefeated. SEC champions. Repeat national champions. Historically lopsided national title triumph. All after pumping out 15 NFL Draft picks last spring. It can’t get any smarter. Stetson Bennett IV ended his career in legendary fashion. Build a statue to that man and push Smart to the head of those coach rankings. Then buckle up for the three-peat.
Kentucky (7-6): D
Mark Stoops got very boobed over the summer, putting the Wildcats in a brighter spotlight ahead of a season of high expectations. Turns out Kentucky works best in the shade. Despite being armed with an expected first-round draft pick in quarterback Will Levis, the Wildcats flopped. Lowlights included a 38-point loss to Tennessee, followed by the program’s first loss to Vanderbilt since 2015. A season marked by hope in August drove the decline.
Missouri (6-7): C
Interestingly enough, a lackluster Missouri season was only a few scores away from anything worth discussing. The Tigers picked up a gift-wrapped overtime win for Auburn, then Georgia wriggled off the hook in what would have been the most dramatic result of the season. There was no growth visible at the quarterback. Still, Missouri defeated South Carolina and Arkansas to make a bowling game and save face.
South Carolina (8-5): C+
South Carolina rode the roller coaster in Shane Beamers’ second season. How did the same team that was beaten by Florida beat Tennessee and Clemson? Hard to say. Nevertheless, Spencer Rattler ended with an uptick and the overall trajectory of the program is in good shape. Consistency should be the goal in Beamers Year 3.
Tennessee (11-2): A
Tennessee exorcised demons and exceeded expectations, and Vols fans disappeared with the goalposts after an Alabama upset in one of the most exciting games of the season. Hendon Hooker put himself in the Heisman Trophy call and the Vols opened the College Football Playoff ranking at No. 1. A disappointing South Carolina loss kept Tennessee out of the playoffs, but beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl brought a salve to that wound.
Vanderbilt (5-7): C+
The Commodores snapped their 26-game SEC losing streak by winning in Kentucky. Then they followed up with a victory over Florida, which sent Vanderbilt fans running onto the field in apparent celebration. Vanderbilt doubled his 2 preseason over/under win. Not bad for Clark Leas’ sophomore season.
