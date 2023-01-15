Cowboys fall to Hot Shooting Boise State, 85-68

The Wyoming Cowboys dropped an 85-68 game against one of Mountain West’s best offensive teams at Boise State on Saturday night during a night game at the Arena Auditorium in Laramie. It was the third game in a row against an opponent ranked in the top-25 of the NCAA NET rankings.

“They’re a good team and that’s a good program (Boise State),” head coach UW Jeff Linder said. “I was there for the first six years and now they’ve been going for 13 years. I remember the first few years there, we had to go through some tough times to build a program. That’s where we are now. We’re fighting, but sometimes you only control what you can control. In between the injuries and the illnesses it’s really hard and it’s very hard for our guys.”

The Pokes shot 44 percent from the field on the night and 37 percent from behind the arc going 7-of-19. Boise State shot 49 percent from the field and shot 12 three-pointers that night. Boise State defeated the Pokes 42-33 on the night.

“Give them (Boise State) credit,” Linder said. “It’s a team that doesn’t necessarily always shoot the ball great, but they found a way to win, and they had guys coming up tonight and getting shots. When you have an experienced team like Boise State, who knows who they are and don’t make mistakes, you can win a lot of games with that. That’s something we can learn from.”

The Cowboys remained understaffed this season with their 12th different starting lineup for the second highest in the NCAA, but did welcome the leading scorer Noah Reynolds . He added 13 points to lead the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado Added 12 points and added 4 points. Xavier DuSell added 11 points for his third straight game in double digits. Jeremiah Oden added 11 points for his fourth straight game in double digits. Ethan Andersen also added 11 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Reynolds opened the game with a one-handed strike and the Wyoming defense held the Broncos scoreless for the first 105 seconds of the game. Boise State then went on a 7-2 run to take the lead. Maldonado and Reynolds would add baskets for a 7-6 game, but Naje Smith tripled for a 10-6 game at 3:46 PM.

The Pokes would cut it to one run at 10-9, but Smith hit another triple for a 13-9 game with 13:22 left in the opening stanza. Wyoming would go scoreless for three minutes as the Broncos built a 17-9 lead that was stopped by a Maldonado triple for a 17-12 game with less than 11 minutes remaining.

DuSell added his first three-pointer of the game for a 17–15 Boise State lead, but Max Rice and Marcus Shaver, Jr. helped build the lead back to nine at 24-15 with just over eight minutes remaining in the half. The Broncos would hold onto the advantage, using the paint for an eight-point lead with five minutes remaining.

The Broncos built the lead to 10 points at 35-25 with two and a half minutes left in the first half. DuSell hit a pair of three-pointers for a 39-33 lead through the broncos with less than a minute left in the half, but the Broncos added a bucket for a 41-33 lead in the half.

The Broncos opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take a 50-35 lead in the first two minutes of the frame. Nate Barnhart would hit his first career three-pointer for a 54–41 game with 15:23 left in the game. Chibuzo Agbo helped the Broncos build the lead to 18 points with less than 15 minutes left in the game.

Reynolds would push the Pokes within 16 points, but Smith hit another triple along with Agbo for a 69-47 lead midway through the half. The Cowboys would hold the Broncos without a bucket for over three minutes, but could only make it a 70-52 game.

The Pokes would hit 5 of 7 shots from the field, but the Broncos would still hold an 85-63 lead in the final minutes and would win the first meeting of the season by a score of 85-68.

Boise State was led by Smith and Agbo with 18 points each. Agbo led all players in the game with nine rebounds. He was also 4-of-8 from the field on the night.

The Cowboys hit the road and have a quick turnaround. Wyoming travels to the Air Force for a Tuesday night game at 7 p.m. at the Clune Arena.