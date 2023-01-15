Robin Bist retires from all forms of cricket and looks forward to his coaching career





Robin Bist announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. Bist, 35, started his career playing age-group cricket in Delhi, before moving to Rajasthan in 2005-2006. Shortly after moving to Rajasthan, a young Bist played in a side match against Pakistan XI ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and claimed Mohammad Yousuf’s wicket, before contributing 22 runs with the bat. A solid middle-class batsman, Bist made his first-class debut in the 2007–08 season for Rajasthan against Delhi. Despite the team’s defeat, his innings of 69 runs in the second essay garnered praise from the cricket association. made the Central Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Bist was one of the key members of Rajasthan’s 2010-11 and 2011-12 Ranji Trophy winning teams. In the 2011-12 season, he was the team’s highest run-getter with a massive 1034 runs from 16 innings, averaging 86.16. During the season, he scored four centuries, and those performances earned him a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils, and his consistent performance was praised by Sunil Gavaskar, who felt young guns like Bist and Ashok Menaria should be. given more opportunities. Although he toured the West Indies with the India A team that year, little support from the state unit and untimely injuries meant that Bist was never able to truly hold the India A spot. With the Rajasthan Cricket Association suspended from the end of 2013, Bist moved to Himachal Pradesh in the 2015-16 season, before returning to Rajasthan in 2017. However, his second homecoming was not as satisfying, even though he managed 741 runs in the Ranji trophy. in the 2018-2019 season. A stylish and technically sound batsman, Bist later moved to Sikkim and Uttarakhand before deciding to hang up his boots. I’m almost 36 and I knew I wouldn’t get an IPL contract again, nor would I play for India, so I thought about it and decided to move on, said an emotional Bist Sports star. He posted a long and emotional message on social media, thanking all of his coaches, mentors and family for their support throughout the journey. It was certainly an emotional decision. I am thankful to this game for giving me so much but when you play cricket non-stop for 10-15 years you end up missing your family life. You end up missing out on being with the family when they need you, Bist said. I’ve had my moments of happiness for the last ten years, and now I plan to sit back, relax a bit with family and then start my full-fledged coaching career Bist played club cricket in Chennai and will officially begin his coaching career later this year with the Salem franchise in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Looking back, there are so many happy memories I cherish, he said, making it clear that leading Rajasthan to the Ranji Trophy title will always be special. It is special to have shared the dressing room with the biggest stars of the game – Yuvraj Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja. This is the stuff dreams are made of and I will always cherish them In his early days, Bist regularly traveled 50 kilometers to attend early morning training in the national capital. That passion for the game and the hunger to perform kept Bist going in his long domestic career.

