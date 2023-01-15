Morocco condemns provocative actions at Algeria football cup | Football news





Rabat is dissatisfied with comments made by Nelson Mandela’s grandson calling for the liberation of Western Sahara.

Morocco has denounced provocative acts and violations at the opening of a regional football tournament in Algeria, a new episode in an ongoing political crisis between its North African neighbours. Rabat and Algiers are engaged in a bitter rivalry, partly over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, where the Algerian-backed Polisario movement wants an independence referendum. In a statement on Saturday, the Moroccan Football Federation slammed a provocative and surreal speech at the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday in which Nelson Mandela’s grandson called for the liberation of the disputed territory. Rabat considers Western Sahara to be an integral part of the kingdom and a highly sensitive issue of security and national pride. Let’s fight to free Western Sahara from oppression, Mandla Mandela told the crowd at the stadium named in honor of his grandfather, South Africa’s first democratically elected president after the fall of apartheid, in the Algerian city Constantine. Don’t forget Africa’s last colony, Western Sahara, he added. The desert region has rich Atlantic fisheries, phosphate resources and a land route to markets in West Africa. The Moroccan Football Federation said the speech violated rules governing the organization of football events under the auspices of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The Moroccan federation also denounced racist anti-Moroccan remarks during the opening ceremony, when videos circulated on social media that appeared to show Algerian supporters chanting derogatory slogans against Moroccans. The federation said it had written to the CAF asking it to assume all of its responsibilities in the face of these flagrant violations unrelated to the principles and values ​​of football. The United States recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020 in exchange for restoring ties with Israel, much to the chagrin of Algiers, which for decades has seen itself as North Africa’s leading champion of the Palestinian cause. We stand together to fight for the liberation of Palestine, said Mandla Mandela in his speech. Morocco said on Thursday it was withdrawing from the tournament after Algeria refused to allow a direct flight from Rabat. On Friday, the Moroccan under-23 team from the CHAN tournament arrived at Rabat airport as last-minute negotiations for travel to the tournament took place. However, the Moroccan Football Federation said the team did not travel because the flight to Constantine remained unauthorized. Algeria’s airspace has been closed to Moroccan flights since Algiers cut diplomatic ties with Rabat in August 2021 over what it called hostile actions. CHAN organizers said the team could have taken an indirect flight. Morocco made history in December by becoming the first African or Arab team ever to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. Morocco’s Atlas Lions under-23 team won the last two CHAN tournaments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/15/morocco-condemns-provocative-acts-at-algeria-football-cup

