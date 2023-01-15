Universal Tennis offers a realistic rating system







The tennis rankings have been in turmoil over the past year, but Universal Tennis has a system that gives a realistic picture of the current state of the men’s and women’s game. Novak Djokovic’s absence from two Grand Slam events and four ATP 1000 tournaments in 2022 meant the Serbian legend was denied the chance to challenge for 10,000 ranking points. With ranking points stripped from Wimbledon due to their decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to the war in Ukraine, Djokovic saw another 2,000 points slip from his ranking despite his victory at the All England Club last July. The absence of Russian and Belarusian players from the English grass tournaments and injuries that hit big names like Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev last season affected the men’s ranking. So the Universal Tennis list seems to be a more realistic snapshot of where the game’s balance of power lies. The women’s ranking has also been affected by out-of-court decisions, with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina failing to collect 2,000 ranking points from her Wimbledon triumph last July due to the WTA’s decision to scrap Wimbledon ranking points. Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur also missed a large number of ranking points, while the inflated ranking points offered at the end of the WTA Finals season inflated some players in the year-end standings. So the ranking compiled by Universal Tennis is arguably a more accurate assessment of the game’s top players as they compete at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The way the Universal tennis classificationor UTR Rating, is that all players, regardless of age, gender, geography or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results. The UTR rating, supported by a powerful algorithm, provides a real-time view of a player’s actual skill level. Djokovic leads the Universal Tennis men’s ranking ahead of Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denmark’s rising star Holger Rune. Current ATP No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ranks tenth, with last year’s Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios ranked No. 7. Rybakina’s success at Wimbledon has been recognized as she has been ranked No. 2 by Universal Tennis, behind the undisputed leader Iga Swiatek of Poland. The French Caroline Garcia and the American Jessica Pegula are in the top 10, but there is no place for Coca Gauff, which is in 16th place. Britain’s Emma Raducanu saw her 2022 WTA ranking drop, but the 2021 US Open champion is number 34 in the Universal Tennis list. In 2021, Universal Tennis launched its own professional tour, the UTR Pro Tennis Tour. The company is now working hard in 25 countries around the world to award ranking points to players who want to develop their games and climb the WTA and ATP ranks. Universal Tennis rankings as of early 2023: GENTLEMEN 1. Novak Djokovic 16.26 2. Felix Auger-Aliassime 16.12 3. Holger Rune 16.09 4. Rafael Nadal 16.06 5. Daniel Medvedev 16.05 6.Taylor Fritz 16.04 7. Nick Kyrgios 16.03 8. Stefanos Tsitsipas 4pm 9.Alexander Zverev 15.99 10. Carlos Alcaraz 15.97 Who are you rooting for? #Tennis #Tennis player #Australian Open — Universal Tennis (@UniversalTennis) January 13, 2023 LADIES 1. Every Swiatek 13.16 2. Elena Rybakina 12.95 3.Simona Halep 12.92 4. Our Jabour 12.91 5.Caroline Garcia 12.91 6.Jessica Pegula 12.90 7.Liudmila Samsonova 12.84 8. Veronica Kudermetova 12.83 9. Marie Bouzkova 12.76 10.Ekaterina Alexandrova 12.75 Who’s your favourite? #Tennis #Tennis player #Australian Open — Universal Tennis (@UniversalTennis) January 14, 2023 < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>

