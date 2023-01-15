Staging of events like Sail GP positive sign for recovery of Spores tourism sector, official says





SINGAPORE New and exciting products such as the Singapore Sail Grand Prix will help the post-Covid tourism recovery in the Republic, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said on Sunday. Held on Saturday and Sunday, the event is the first Southeast Asian leg of the $1 million (S$1.34 million) hydrofoil series and will return to the Republic for the next two seasons. Speaking at the Singapore SailGP, Mr. Tan to the media: We had initially said that we expect tourism to return to full swing in the mid-2020s. Now it’s accelerating and we expect recovery next year 2024 due to China reopening, borders reopening as well as many of the new products and services coming into Singapore. So there’s huge optimism about what Singapore has to offer, we’ve had not only SailGP, but a lot of big events. Citing the return of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in September 2022, Art SG this week and the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June, he added that we have a range of products and services to put Singapore on the sporting map and to revive our post-Covid tourism. In 2022, major sporting events such as the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens also returned here after a hiatus due to the pandemic, while new events such as the Tour de France Singapore Criterium, table tennis Singapore Smash and golfs Singapore Womens Open also debuted. Mr Tan added that the government will inject $110 million of the $500 million announced in April 2022 to help revive tourism over the next two years to develop exciting products and events for the leisure and mice industries ( meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions). . No details were provided about how much money would be invested in the sports sector. After receiving a record 19.1 million visitors and generating $27.7 billion in tourism revenue in 2019, the closure of borders and the implementation of severe travel restrictions drove the number of visitors to the Republic by more than fell more than 80 percent year-on-year to 2.7 million in 2020. Arrivals fell further to 330,000 in 2021. But the latest figures showed Singapore recorded 1.5 million visitors in the first half of 2022, nearly 12 times more than the same period in 2021, with the Singapore Tourism Board predicting it to rise to six million by the end of the year. increase. While there were no details about the events Singapore is targeting, Mr. Tan: We were very creative looking at a variety of opportunities… What we’re doing is trying to look at new ways, new creative ways to bring in new products. to Singapore and anchor Singapore as a hub for tourism, sports and also leisure.

