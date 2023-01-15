Calvin, Noel each with 23 as Raiders in Milwaukee in OT





Next game: Purdu Fort Wayne 1/19/2023 | 19:00 ESPN+ WON 980 AM Jan. 7 (Thu) / 7 p.m Purdu Fort Wayne MILWAUKEE Trey Calvin scored eight of the Raiders’ nine overtime points on Saturday night as the Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Milwaukee 78-74 in overtime behind Calvin’s 23 points and Brandon Noel . Wright State (11-8, 4-4 Horizon) has now won four of its last five, with Thursday’s victory in Green Bay and Saturday’s win giving the Raiders their first road trip sweep in Wisconsin since February 2013. Tied at the break and then at 39-all in the opening moments of the second half, the Raiders went on a 17-1 run over a span of nearly six minutes to punch out to a 16-point lead. Entering the top of the Horizon League standings on Saturday, Milwaukee pushed the stretch down with an eight-point run, eventually getting to 69 with just over a minute to play. Still tied at 69, Milwaukee had multiple chances in the final 15 seconds of regulation, with Noel blocking the first attempt before the Raider defense deflected two final Panther chances in the final nine seconds to force overtime. Milwaukee scored the first basket of overtime before Calvin scored eight of the next nine points, broken only by a lone Panther free throw, to give the Raiders the cushion. After missed shots from both sides, Tim Finke hit one of two free throws with 16 seconds left to move to a two-possession lead, with Milwaukee’s final three-point attempt off target as Calvin knocked down the night’s final rebound. Calvin and Noel each had nine points at the break to accelerate the Raiders by 23 early on their way to each finish. Calvin finished the night shooting 10-of-23 from the floor with six rebounds, while Noel shot 9-of-12, just missing his fifth straight double-double as he knocked down a game-high nine rebounds. Finke himself added five rebounds as the third Raider in double digits with his 11 points, while A. J. Braun added seven points and six rebounds. Wright State finished off the win by shooting 44 percent from the floor (30-69) while Milwaukee held on to just 34 percent (26-76). The Raiders hit three three-pointers in each half of regulation (6-28, 21 percent), with Milwaukee going 7-of-29 (24 percent). Milwaukee defeated Wright State 49-41, with the Raiders knocking down 31 defensive boards. The Raiders led for nearly 35 minutes as the game featured eight ties and 10 lead changes. Wright State will now return home to the Nutter Center for its next four games, welcoming Purdue Fort Wayne (Thursday) and Cleveland State (Saturday) to town this coming weekend, before returning games with Green Bay and Milwaukee in two weeks to close the month of January .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsuraiders.com/news/2023/1/14/mens-basketball-calvin-noel-each-with-23-as-raiders-down-milwaukee-in-ot.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos