Hiring news heats up for OSU





The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hard at work recruiting. The Buckeyes have been sending out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are busy this off-season as the Buckeyes have offered a number of recruits lately. The latest, and arguably the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson offering five-star recruit Elijah Haste. Rushing is the No. 1 edge rusher in the Class of 2024 and is in the top 10 overall recruits. Rushing, from Tuscon, Arizona, had high praise for Larry Johnson and Ohio State’s football program, via Eleven fighters: “He’s the No. 1 defensive line coach in the country,” Rushing said of Johnson. “He’s put several defensive players in my position in the league. Any defensive player that gets an offer from Coach Johnson is an honor to have.” Rushing seems to be very interested in Ohio State. Hopefully the Buckeyes can get him on campus this spring and lock him up. In other recruiting news, the Scarlet and Gray have made an offer to a twin brother. I don’t recall this ever happening before for Ohio State. Offensive linemen Deontae and Dedicated Armstrong are a pair of three-star recruits from Cleveland St. Edward High School, a high-powered program in northeastern Ohio. Both brothers are over six feet tall and weigh over 270 pounds. They are the size coaches are looking for to go from high school to college. The Buckeyes have a huge need to recruit quality offensive linemen and the Armstrong twins can help alleviate that problem. I would expect them both to be four star recruits by the time all is said and done. Finally, running backs coach Tony Alford handed out an offer to an in-state four-star returning from Cincinnati. Sam Williams Dixon earned a Buckeye offer after a stellar season at West Holmes High School, where he ran for over 1,300 yards and had a whopping 41 touchdowns. Williams Dixon also has offers from Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. After not getting a relapse in the 2023 recruit class, the need to get two good backs in 2024 is extremely high. Just as Alford did in 2021 by grabbing TreyVeon Henderson and Evan Pryor, Alford needs similar success in 2024. Winning the battle for a good in-state back like Williams Dixon would be a step in that direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2023/01/14/ohio-state-football-recruiting-news-heating-osu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos