No. 15 women’s hockey suffers 2-0 setback at Bowdoin





Next game: at Corland 17-01-2023 | 7:00 pm 17 Jan. (Tue) / 7:00 PM Bee Kortland History BRUNSWICK, I. The nationally ranked Wesleyan women’s hockey team fell to NESCAC opponent Bowdoin 2-0 on Saturday afternoon en route. It’s the first time they’ve been shut out since opening night against Connecticut College. The Cardinals fall to 9-3-1 (3-3-1 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears take a win to improve to 7-7-0 (2-6-0 NESCAC). In the opening minutes of the first period, the teams opened with some strong scoring opportunities. Christina Tours ’25 intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, creating a one-on-one opportunity with Polar Bear goaltender, Dani Marquez. Tournas made her move but was disallowed in front of goal to keep the score at zero. Bowdoin then got a few chances back on their side, but Rei Halloran ’23 faced the task of keeping the game scoreless. After some back and forth, Bowdoin was able to get on the board midway through the period on a score by Allie Britt. Peyton Mulhern carried the puck into the offensive zone and got a shot that was deflected via a blocker save from Halloran, but Britt was there for the putback to give the Polar Bears the lead. Wesleyan had a power play to end the first period, but got only one shot on target which was fielded by Marquez. At the 2nd period began with the two teams trading power play odds. Halloran made some key saves during the two minutes, which ultimately led to the Cardinals’ power play opportunity. Wesleyan managed two shots on target, both of which were turned away and the game entered the halfway point of the second half with Bowdoin still leading 1–0. That wouldn’t last long as the Polar Bears were on the scoring offense again. Britt did it again for Bowdoin, firing a wrist shot from the blue line that found the back of the net. The Cardinals had a handful of shots on target to close out the second period, but couldn’t get one past the Polar Bears goaltender. At the 3ed period Wesleyan tried to increase the attacking pressure with a couple of quality tries in the last 20 minutes. As time continued to tick, Wesleyan got a power play late in the 3ed. Bowdoin conceded two penalties at once, leading to a five out of three. With only minutes left, they pulled two behind, and they also pulled Halloran to make it a six-on-three. The Polar Bears fended off the Cardinals’ attack at the last minute to clinch the 2-0 victory. Bowdoin shorted Wesleyan 27-22. This was Wesleyan’s first shutout game since the season opener. Halloran made 25 saves, Marquez finished with 22 of her own. Wesleyan appears to be back in the win column on Tuesday, January 17e where they will travel for a non-conference game against the Red Dragons or SUNY Cortland.

