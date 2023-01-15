Sports
Fernandes, Rashford goals give Man Utd derby victory over Man City
Bruno Fernandes (L) of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match against Manchester City in Manchester, UK, January 14, 2023. /CFP
Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 to finish third in the Premier League on Saturday.
Both United’s goals came in the last 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag’s side moved within one point of their local rivals at the table after dealing a crushing blow to City’s title hopes.
Pep Guardiola’s men looked set for victory as Jack Grealish came off the bench to head the visitors ahead.
But Bruno Fernandes’ controversial equalizer turned the game around and four minutes later Rashford scored for the ninth successive game at Old Trafford.
Rashford was offside as he rushed for Casemiro’s pass, but crucially he didn’t touch the ball and left it for Fernandes to sweep home.
The assistant referee initially signaled offside and City were furious at the decision to allow the goal to stand.
City could now fall eight points off the top of the table if Arsenal beat Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday.
The victory for United was sweet revenge after being destroyed 6-3 when the sides met in October.
The score even flattered United at the Etihad thanks to two late goals from Anthony Martial.
However, Ten Hag’s men have now lost just once in 19 games since the stunning turnaround in the Dutch coach’s first season.
The introduction of Casemiro has transformed United’s midfield since the last Manchester derby and Ten Hag’s decision to play Fred alongside his Brazil international team-mate cut City’s supply line to Erling Haaland.
United’s turnaround is reflected in Rashford’s resurgence. The England international has already scored 16 times this season.
