No. 10/10 men’s basketball meets to beat Texas Tech, 72-70





Next game: in the state of Iowa 17-01-2023 | 7:00 p.m. CT Big 12 Now/ESPN+ Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 136 or 200 17 Jan. (Tues) / 7 p.m. CT Bee state of Iowa Austin, Texas Graduate security guard Marcus Karl posted a team-high 20 points to lead No. 10/10 Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) to a 72-70 victory against Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) on Saturday night at moody center. For the second straight game, the Longhorns rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half. UT improved to 8-1 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry . Texas’ 15-2 start to the season marks the best 17-game start in a year since the 2009-10 team opened the season with 17 consecutive wins. Carr had 15 of his 20 points in the second half and tied his season with six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. To graduate Sir’Jabari rice posted 15 of his 18 points (8-10 FT) in the second half and added four assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes. super senior Timmy Allen recorded 17 points while converting 6-of-9 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws in 29 minutes, and senior Dylan Disu tied his career high with five blocks in 19 minutes. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-2 lead on a layup from Fardaws Aimaq at 4:01 PM. An Allen jumper narrowed the margin to 19-17 with 6:05 remaining, but Texas Tech responded with a 10-1 sprint over the next four minutes to build a 29-18 lead after a few free throws from Kevin Obanor. The Red Raiders extended their lead to a whopping 12 points (34-22) on a three-pointer from Pop Isaacs at 1:12, before the Longhorns scored the final three points of the half to narrow the gap to 34-25 at the pause. In UT’s most recent game against TCU on Wednesday (Jan. 11), the Longhorns closed a 12-point deficit (61-49) with 9:36 left. During Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders, Texas Tech took a 10-point lead (40-30) on a free throw by De’Vion Harmon with 16:57 left. UT used an 8-0 run in the next two minutes to narrow the margin to 40-38 on a Carr free throw at 2:38 PM. The Red Raiders took a 44-41 lead on a Jaylon Tyson jumper with 13:19 over. Texas ran 9-0 in the next three minutes to take a 50-44 lead after a Morris artery lay up at 10:31 am. UT increased the tie to 53-46 on a three-pointer by Carr with 9:17 left, before Texas Tech scored seven consecutive points to tie the score at 53-53 on a pair of free throws by Isaac at 7:33. A three-pointer by Rice with 5:07 left gave the Longhorns the final lead (56-53). Texas increased its tie to 66-60 on a three-point play from Allen with 46 seconds left, and UT converted 6 of 8 free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win. Texas is back in action on Tuesday, January 17 when it travels to No. 14/14 Iowa State. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central at the Hilton Coliseum and the game will be streamed nationally by Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #10/10 Texas 72, Texas Tech 70 January 14, 2023 Moody Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 11,313 (sold out) Team notes UT improved to 8-1 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry . Texas now has a sellout crowd in each of its first 11 games at Moody Center this season (10-1 record).

The Longhorns overcame a double-digit deficit for the second game in a row. Texas trailed TCU (Wednesday, January 11) by 18 points (40-22) with 2:57 left in the first half and faced a 12-point deficit (61-49) with 9:36 left. In tonight’s win, the Longhorns trailed Texas Tech (34-22) by 12 points with 1:12 left in the first half and faced a 10-point deficit (40-30) with 16:57 left.

UT’s 15-2 start marks its best 17-game start to a year since the 2009-10 season (17-0).

Texas has won 23 of its last 27 home games against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns have won 21 of their last 33 and 27 of their last 40 games against the Red Raiders.

UT improved to 50-26 against Texas Tech in games played in Austin.

The Longhorns posted a 33-14 lead in scoring off the bench.

Texas tied a team season high with nine blocked shots.

UT recorded a score margin of 47-36 in the second half.

Trailing 34-25 at halftime, the Longhorns converted 51.9 percent (14-27) from the floor and 86.7 percent (13-15) from the free throw line in the second half. Texas limited Texas Tech to 34.5 percent (10-29) from the floor and allowed just three assists while forcing eight turnovers in the final 20 minutes. Timmy Allen Reached double digits in scoring (17 points) for the 11th time this season (17 games) and 104th time in his career (136 games) Christian bishop Recorded a team-best plus-minus total of plus-10 in 20 minutes played Marcus Karl Top 20 points (team-high 20 points) for the fourth time this year (17 games) and 29th time in his career (143 games)

Reached double digits in scoring for the 15th time this year and 100th time in his career

Started his season high in rebounds (6), also had 6 vs. K-State (January 3) Dylan Disu Went his career high in blocks (5) in 19 minutes, marking the fourth time he has recorded five blocks during his collegiate career

Marked the seventh time in 16 games this season that he has logged multiple blocks Sir’Jabari rice Reached double digits in scoring (18 points) for 10th time this season (17 games) and 68th time in his career (128 games)

Went his season high in FT made (8-10)

Went his career high in blocked shots (2)

Totaled 15 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 threes, 7-8 FT), three assists against one turnover, two blocked shots and one steal for 17 minutes of second half action

