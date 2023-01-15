William Worsley, 4th Baronet – Wikipedia, the free encyclopaedia

English cricketer and landowner

This article is about the English landowner and cricketer (1890-1973). For his grandson, the English landowner and forester (born 1956), see Sir William Worsley, 6th Baronet.

Colonel Sir William Arthington Worsley, 4th Baronet (5 April 1890 – 4 December 1973) was an English landowner and amateur first-class cricketer.

Biography

Worsley was born in Hovingham Hall, Yorkshire, England, the son of Sir William Henry Arthington Worsley of Hovingham, 3rd Baronet (born 12 January 1861) and his wife, Lady Augusta Mary (née Chivers Bower; died 1913).

His paternal grandparents were Sir Arthington Worsley of Hovingham, 2nd Baronet (21 December 1830 – 3 June 1861) and Marianne Christina Isabella Hely-Hutchinson (5 May 1832 – 11 August 1893): his maternal grandparents were Edward Chivers Bower and Amelia Mary Bennett-Martin.

Worsley attended Ludgrove School[1] and Eton College. He served as a lieutenant and then captain in the Green Howards (now part of the Yorkshire Regiment) in the First World War. He was wounded and taken prisoner.[2]

Worsley was Lord Lieutenant of the North Riding of Yorkshire from 1951 to 1965.

In 1967 Worsley was awarded an honorary LLD by the University of Leeds. The degree was conferred on him by his daughter in her role as chancellor of the university.[3]

Marriage and children

Worsley married Joyce Morgan Brunner (6 February 1895 – 3 January 1979), daughter of Sir John Brunner, 2nd Baronet and his wife Lucy Marianne Vaughan Morgan, on 20 May 1924 in St Margaret’s, Westminster. They had four children:[4]

cricketer

He captained Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 1928 and 1929, his only seasons of first-class cricket.[7] He had been unable to accept the captaincy in 1924 due to business commitments.[8]

Worsley succeeded Major Arthur Lupton as captain, but only accepted the position after the Yorkshire committee initially offered Herbert Sutcliffe the captaincy. Sutcliffe declined the offer after controversy erupted over the decision.[9] The county only lost twice while Worsley was captain. In 1928 he received his provincial cap.[7]

A right-handed batsman, he scored 722 runs at 15.69, with a top score of 60 against Hampshire, and took 32 catches in the field.[7] His great-uncle, George Cayley, played four games for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and Cambridge University.

He was chairman of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club from 1960 until his death in 1973; and was president of the MCC in 1962.

References

