Football Georgia final thoughts: Bulldogs season changes one story, starts another

ATHENS, Georgia. This Georgia football team was good at many things, and perhaps the best at creating false stories. Some programs pretend not to hear the sound. Georgia makes up sound that doesn’t exist.

You burn us. You keep telling us how bad we are, Stetson Bennett said Saturday during the team’s national championship celebrations. You wouldn’t believe it because it doesn’t make sense to me. Hell, we got two rings.

At the same ceremony, security Christopher Smith said: We heard all the doubters and we wanted to prove everyone wrong.

That doesn’t offer much detail, but his head coach does.

“I didn’t have one man, not even our own David Pollack, who said (we) were going to make the (College Football Playoff), Kirby Smart told the audience on Saturday.

Yup, not one man, except here and here and here and

The best thing though was Nolan Smith who went around before and after the National Championship claiming that people had predicted Georgia to go 6-5. Presumably, Georgia would not only struggle, but literally not show up for a match.

Georgia even showed up just in time all season against Missouri and Ohio State, but they count as wins, winning the second ring in a row.



Stetson Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championship titles and the parades that come with them. (Brett Davis/USA Today)

A few more thoughts on the season that was.

Changing the story

There hasn’t been enough appreciation for what Georgia’s attack has done in recent years. Last year it was overshadowed by how great the defense was. This year the focus was on Bennett. Yes, plenty of odes have been written to Todd Monken, but let’s also remember where Georgia was three years ago when Monken arrived and how doubts persisted even into this year.

Smart was accused of being a dinosaur when it came to attacks, a micromanager who only wanted to run the ball. And when people like me tried to give him the chance at press conferences to say he wasn’t that coach, that he was going to attack, Smart never took it. He never stood on a platform and proclaimed: I heard you, and I agree with you. My Georgia football strike is too outdated, and we’re going to open it up.

He just went out and hired Monken, admitted a mistake and realized it would cost him one of his best recruiters in James Coley. It was reminiscent of what Dabo Swinney did at Clemson this week: by poaching Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley and firing former staff member Brandon Streeter, it sent a message that something had to be done. That was what Smart recognized when he hired Monken: something had to be done.

Two national championships later

Remember how people wondered if Georgia’s offense could win a gunfight? Well, it did against Ohio State. Georgia’s vaunted defense, like the rest of the season, didn’t do much that game, even letting CJ Stroud take to the field for a game-winning field goal attempt. The defense did get three stops to force a longer effort, just as it got just enough stops in the fourth quarter. But Georgia’s offense won that game.

Georgia scores three postseason games this year: 50, 42 and 65. Go back in time and tell yourself in 2019 that this would happen and imagine the reaction.

And this year, Georgia did it over the air as well: 492 passes, up from 407 in the same number of games last year. The run-to-pass ratio ended up at 53 percent run, but if you factored out the fourth quarter (when Georgia was mostly on the clock) it was a 51 percent pass.

The offensive uptick wasn’t just a thing of this year. Georgia ranked fourth nationally in yards per game, right where it did last year. Scoring was where you saw the biggest difference, with Georgia averaging 41.1 points per game, fourth nationally, narrowly breaking Georgia’s record of 41.3, set in 2014. (Mike Bobo and Hutson Mason, you can still brag. )

GO DEEPER Emerson: After all these years, Georgia deserves to be at the top of the college football world

Bennett’s Legacy

The greatest Georgia quarterback of all time? The best Georgia player of all time, period? I’ve seen the debates and I’ll probably dig into them soon, but I’m tempted to wait a bit longer to allow the recentness and excitement of the moment to fade. At least a little bit.

That’s also why you might have to wait a while for the books and movies to come out. On the plane ride to Los Angeles, the guy next to me even watched American Underdog, on Kurt Warner, a movie that took two decades after Warner won his first Super Bowl to come out.

After all, Warner still had plenty of years to play. And that could be why Bennett won’t sell his story for a while. He hopes he has some time before he finishes playing.

There has also been debate over whether Bennett will be an NFL quarterback. Who cares? Okay, it’s interesting, but it’s not really relevant to what he was doing in Georgia. If he never plays a down in the NFL, it doesn’t take anything away from what he did in college.

I stood a stone’s throw from Matthew Stafford as he and Bennett hugged, and what Stafford told Bennett was, enjoy it. He didn’t tell him to kill it in the NFL. He didn’t say to look ahead. He told him to enjoy what he had achieved.

GO DEEPER Stetson Bennett: The Athletic’s College Football Person of the Year

Stories from other players

One moment from Monday night stands out to me: Darnell Washington, barefoot, running back from the locker room onto the field, smiling and drenched once more. He only had one catch in the game, but individual stats never seemed all that important to him. He was the ultimate selfless teammate, and I will always say he was just as important to this year’s offense as Brock Bowers.

There was also Nolan Smith’s enthusiasm to embrace his new role after a season-ending injury. He set the tone for the first week by wearing a Bennett jersey, then it continued.

Robert Beal, who I spoke to in his locker Monday night, recalled his first year with Georgia in 2017 when he was a redshirt. Here was someone who at one point entered the transfer portal, changed his mind and ended up with two national championship rings.

These are just a few. We have another low season, and beyond, to tell some of them.

GO DEEPER Why did Kirby Smart approach greatness?

The coaching front

As of this writing, Georgia has had no attrition in the on-field coaching staff. The main loss was offensive analyst Buster Faulkner, who remained with the team through the Playoff but is now with Georgia Tech as offensive coordinator. But there is still plenty of time in the low season for change.

Glenn Schumann has already been mentioned as a candidate at Alabama to become the defensive coordinator. Maybe Smart cuts that off with a raise. Money won’t be a problem. If it is necessary to take the co-coordinator title from Schumann, a conversation with Will Muschamp is necessary. If Schumann just wants to go home, there’s nothing Georgia can do. But Schumann has lived in Athens long enough and raised a family here, so it has become his home too. So in the end it comes down to A) whether Nick Saban wants him, and then B) whether Schumann thinks it’s better for his career.

Monken, meanwhile, could still be in the mix for NFL offensive coordinator jobs. But so far all is quiet on that front.

Georgia has been lucky so far, but it’s the two-time champion, which makes its coaches attractive to other teams, and the head coach is only 47, so there’s no assistant coach hanging around waiting to be head coach. Georgia fans should assume that Schumann, Monken and everyone else will move on at some point and just consider themselves blessed to have them while they do.

GO DEEPER All attention is on the race to replace Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s starter

A final thought on the season

Perhaps Smart and the Bulldogs played loose with the facts when it came to doubters. Still, that leads to what ultimately impressed me the most about this team: the fact that it was even that close.

That Ohio State field goal could have been good, Georgia could have been eliminated in the semifinals, and it would still have been a successful season. They lost 15 NFL players from last year’s team and they had finally cleared the last hurdle that had eluded them for years, an event that would lead many in similar situations to give up.

Instead, with the help of lessons from Blockbuster, this team showed from the start that it would be back in the mix. Everyone talks about the talent level in Georgia, and that’s really the most important factor, but it’s not the only one. Coaching and developing are two others. But culture is also huge, built up for seven years, and we’ve seen that this year.

And now the quest for a three-peat begins, one that many if not most pundits predict Georgia will succeed. Well, we haven’t checked with every expert. Someone out there is probably saying Georgia doesn’t stand a chance, and Smart will undoubtedly find him.

(Top photo from Kirby Smart: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)