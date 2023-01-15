China’s future in tennis looks cloudy, but Qinwen Zhengs is still bright

Qinwen Zheng was eleven years old in 2014, when China’s Li Na won the women’s singles championship at the Australian Open. Zheng has often talked about Li, who was a kind of tennis golf for one woman in her homeland. It wasn’t until tennis was reintroduced as an Olympic sport in Seoul in 1988 that there was much tennis in China at all. (Lis first racquet sport was badminton.) But, like so many other Western things, it started to catch on there in the 1990s, and its popularity grew in the new century. A Chinese team won the women’s doubles gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The rise of Li took the prominence of tennis to a whole other level. In 2011, she won the French Open and became the first Asian-born player, female or male, to win a Grand Slam. Three years later, tens of millions of television viewers in China watched her best Dominika Cibulkov in that Australian Open final. Zheng was one of them. At that time I was still a child, and then she gave me a dream that, oh, the Asian player, the Chinese player, can also win a Grand Slam, she remembered last year. By then, Zheng was in Wuhan, about three hundred and fifty kilometers from home, at a tennis academy, which she entered in 2010 at her father’s urging, and where she lived for four years.

As this year’s Australian Open kicks off this week, Zheng is widely regarded as one of the most promising of the youngest players in the women’s game. (The only younger player standing above her is Coco Gauff.) She is tall, five feet five; her topspin lathered forehand is piercing. She’s slim and aggressive, and when her first serve is on, it’s formidable in her first-round match against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko at last summer’s US Open, hitting twenty-one aces. She trains tirelessly and is brimming with confidence. In short, she has the ingredients for Li’s successor. Many people, not only in China but also in the professional tennis world, are hoping and planning for a player like her since Li won her major trophies in tennis a generation ago. (Li, dogged by knee injuries, retired not long after her victory in Australia.) China would be where tennis would grow in the twenty-first century, where new events would be held on the tour, with Chinese companies lavishly sponsoring them ; where rackets and sneakers would be sold in such numbers that the country could rival the US as a market for tennis equipment; where mostly girls would go to tennis, with the top rising stars of the game. (Boys already loved basketball; there is currently only one Chinese player in the ATP Top 100, Zhizhen Zhang, who ranks No. 96.)

New light tennis academies run by Western coaches have opened in Chinese cities; sports management agencies headed to China in search of talent. (By the time she was a teenager, Zheng was managed by IMG, which also represented Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.) The Australian Open began branding itself as the Asia Slam, trying to lure Chinese sponsors, tourists and TV. – rights agreements. In 2019, tennis was estimated to have sales of $4 billion in China, second only to the United States, and was growing faster. Zheng had then moved from Wuhan to Beijing, where she was taught by Argentine coach Carlos Rodrguez, who had worked with Belgian star Justine Henin and, towards the end of her career, Li Na. Ten WTA tournaments were held in China in 2019, two more than in the United States. (There were also men’s tournaments in China, but fewer.) The WTA Finals were first held in Shenzhen, which had outbid a number of other cities around the world and signed a ten-year contract to host the tournament. The total prize money of the tournament that year was US$14 million, five million more than that of the ATP men’s final in London; the singles winner, Ashleigh Barty, earned $4.42 million, the most a player had ever won at a tennis tournament at the time. It looked to the whole world that China was experiencing the kind of boom tennis hadn’t seen since the American fever for the game in the 1960s and 1970s.

But there were also signs that building the future of what is arguably the most prominent women’s sport in the world in an increasingly oppressive authoritarian state could prove financially and morally precarious. Widespread street protests in Hong Kong against mainland China’s interference in the government of the semi-autonomous city led to the cancellation of the Hong Kong Open. Just months before the 2019 WTA Finals kicked off, the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, where the tournament was to be held, was used as a staging area by Chinese paramilitary officers to warn protesters in Hong Kong that the Chinese government could take a strong unleash. The WTA was silent on this. We’ve had nothing but a great relationship with China, WTA president Micky Lawler, the association’s chief strategist, told of his presence in China. Time, in October 2019. They have been very good partners. The reason we love working in sports is because it should be nothing but positive human connections.

In other words, stick to sports. But that position would prove untenable within months. Beijing’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020 – the lockdowns, travel bans and other measures put in place under the so-called zero-COVID – led to the cancellation of all international sporting events in China. Then, in November 2021, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai wrote a post on the social media platform Weibo accusing a former Chinese vice premier of sexually assaulting her during what she described as a years-long, on-again-off-again affair . The post was deleted within twenty minutes and discussion of it was censored in China; Peng, the winner of two Grand Slam doubles titles, disappeared from public view. The WTA announced it was suspending all of its tournaments in China because it was unable to communicate directly with Peng and could not be reassured about her safety. She would eventually resurface at the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing, the only international sporting event to be held in China since the outbreak of the epidemic. COVID-19 in a carefully staged interview, in which she claimed her Weibo post had been misunderstood. Her fellow tennis players were not reassured by this.

There has been no women’s tennis in China for three years. Will there ever be again? Was the boom a bubble? China has changed it COVID policy and opening up to the world again, but there is no indication so far that it is ready or eager to host international sporting events. Steve Simon, the WTA’s CEO, has said he would like to resolve the Peng issue, but sees no signs that China will launch an investigation into Peng’s allegations, which he says is necessary. Without tournaments in China, women’s tennis faces major financial challenges. The prize money at those tournaments, probably invested in part in hopes of polishing the country’s image on the world stage, was often higher than similar events held elsewhere in the world. That money will be hard to find in Europe and America. Last fall, the 2022 WTA Finals were held in Fort Worth, Texas. Many seats were empty and the total purse was about a third of what it had been in Shenzhen three years earlier.

Meanwhile, Qinwen Zheng is no longer in China. She has been living in Barcelona for the past few years and training there with her coach, Pere Riba, with the aim of improving her footwork on Spain’s red clay, something that many starting players have been doing in recent years. She’s been quite candid with reporters about her own personal journey during her press conferences, but she’s made sure not to talk about China’s COVID policy or the handling of the Peng Shuai case carefully, really, not to talk about China at all. How good she will become a player is anyone’s guess. What seems clear is that she, like any other tennis player, each in her own way, is out there, alone now, ultimately playing for no one but herself.