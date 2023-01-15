Active, continued participation in sports will pay off in fitness: Governor La Ganesan





Manipur Governor La Ganesan stressed on Sunday that active and continued participation in sports and athletics would bring many benefits in terms of fitness, well-being and happiness. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th Manipur Veterans Table Tennis Championship 2022-23 organized by Manipur Veterans Table Tennis Association (MVTTA) at Kangshang of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal East.

Speaking at the meeting, he said MVTTA is doing a great job of chasing talent from the pool that has not yet represented the state in a Veteran National Championship. He said this championship will give the players who did not represent the state the chance to do better while also finding new talents who can later represent the state. Organizing such events has proven that table tennis is inclusive and a sport for all and one of the most profiled and practiced sports in the world. It is a sport that can be practiced by all ages and is very beneficial for health, he said. When wealth is lost, nothing is lost, but when health is lost, something is lost, and we should stay healthy by playing such sports, he added. He continued that table tennis is a fairly popular game and is also played as a competitive sport in several countries. It has also been an Olympic sport since 1988. This competition as a competitive sport is popular in East Asia and Europe, he said. He went on to say that if Manipur is to do better, it will require an upgrade of facilities and coaching standard that will require both the state government and MVTTA to work together.

He congratulated the winners and thanked the participants who played during the championship. He also thanked MVTTA for organizing the championship. He also donated Rs 25,000 to encourage the organizers and the players. He later presented the prizes to the championship winners and runners-up. It can be mentioned that the 20th Manipur Veterans Table Tennis Championship 2022-23 started on January 13, 2023 after a gap of three years. The championship was organized in the categories Women’s 40+ Singles, Women’s 50+ Singles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s 60+ Doubles, Men’s 50+ Doubles, Men’s 40+ Doubles, Men’s 70+ Singles, Men’s 60+ Singles, Men’s 50+ Singles and Men 40+ Singles. Players from different districts of the state participated in the championship. Secretary to the Governor of Manipur Bobby Waikhom; retired Chief Engineer, PWD, Manipur and Chairman, MVTTA O Digendra Singh; CO Balakrishna Rao of 2109th Battalion, CRPF; organizing secretary, MVTTA Sh Amrita Singh; secretary, MVTTA H Nirendra; MVTTA members and guests attended the closing ceremony, among other things. (DIPR)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ifp.co.in/manipur/active-continued-participation-in-sports-will-pay-rich-dividends-in-fitness-governor-la-ganesan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos