India records the largest winning margin in ODI cricket history, beating Sri Lanka by 317 runs





India made history in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram by recording the largest winning margin (by runs) in 50-over international cricket. Kohli reaches third century in four ODIs, breaking Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds at home India beat Sri Lanka by 317 points and passed New Zealand’s victory over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008 by 290 points. . Team Margin Opposition Target Date Event venue India 317 Sri Lanka 391 January 15, 2023 Thiruvananthapuram New Zealand 290 Ireland 403 July 1, 2008 Aberdeen Australia 275 Afghanistan 418 March 4, 2015 Perth South Africa 272 Zimbabwe 400 October 22, 2010 Benoni South Africa 258 Sri Lanka 302 January 11, 2012 Pearl Chasing India’s mammoth 391, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 73 in 22 overs. The visitors had just nine wickets to play with, as Ashen Bandara failed to bat after being injured in fielding. He was involved in a collision with Jeffrey Vandersay at the square leg boundary. Vandersay was replaced by concussion substitute Dunith Wellalage. IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka’s Bandara stretched after collision with Vandersay Mohammed Siraj was responsible for devastating Sri Lanka with figures of four for 32 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami (two for 20) and Kuldeep Yadav (two for 16) did the rest of the damage. India’s victory was secured by Virat Kohlis 46th ODI century and Shubman Gills second as the Men in Blue posted an intimidating 390 for five in 50 overs. Kohli hit an unbeaten 110-ball 166 while Gill gave India the perfect platform with 116 off 97 balls. This was Sri Lanka’s fourth lowest total in ODI cricket after scores of 43 (vs South Africa), 55 (vs West Indies) and 67 (vs England). It was also the third-lowest total against India in ODIs, behind Bangladesh’s 58 all-out and Zimbabwe’s 65 all-out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ind-vs-sl-largest-margin-of-win-biggest-victory-runs-india-beats-sri-lanka-stats-record/article66381287.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos