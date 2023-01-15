Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car accident





article The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said two people were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. The University of Georgia athletics department confirmed that the victims are a football player and staff member of the Georgia Bulldogs. Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road. Police responded to the 900 block around 2:45 a.m. Willock was dead on the spot. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, died after an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital. LeCroy was a member of the Georgia football recruiting staff. Police said two others, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were seriously injured. The University of Georgia Athletics confirmed that both of the injured were also members of its football program. They are in stable condition. DEVIN WILLOCK MAKES YOUNG FAN SMILE BY SHOWING HIM A CHAMPIONSHIP RING “The entire Georgia family has been devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition and we will continue to monitor their status with medical staff. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask everyone to pray for their families during this very difficult time. “The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance staff to ensure we provide the best possible support to our staff and student-athletes as they process this grief. We are unable to comment further on this time just ask everyone to keep those involved in your prayers. Head football coach Kirby Smart expressed the sadness of the football program in a statement. Police did not report any other car involved in the accident. Crash investigators determined that the car was traveling south in the outside lane on Barnett Shoals Road when the car left the road. It hit two posts and several trees. The football team celebrated its national championship victory with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from New Milford, NJ. He played in every regular season game, the Southeastern Conference Championship, and both College Football Playoff games for the Bulldogs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/devin-willock-chandler-lecroy-athens-car-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos