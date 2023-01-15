Miami men’s tennis opens spring season with sweeps from Troy and Binghamton

After a long off-season filled with practices and invitations, Miami men’s tennis returned to play in style at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. On a blustery Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s, the Hurricanes made quick work of the Trojans, 4-0, before earning their second win of the day against the Binghamton Bearcats in the evening.

The ‘Canes (2-0) had many new faces in the starting line-ups as a new crop of transfers and recruits arrived in the off-season. Returning veteran Dan Martin anchored the team at No. 1 against Troy (0-1) and had just secured a victory over the nation’s top ranked player. At number 2, Martin Katz made a big jump from the previous season when he played number 4.

Freshman Antonio Prat made his tennis debut for the ‘Canes at No. 3 and had the poise of a veteran as he won all four of his matches. In fourth place was returning senior Franco Aubone, who played in many intense matches last year, including a thrilling victory over rival FSU.

At No. 5, freshman Nacho Serra Sanchez made his Hurricane debut. Both Sanchez and Prat were two exciting recruits that head coach Aljosa Piric was chasing in Spain.

Finally ranked No. 6 was freshman Martin Vergara, who seemed to impress as he officially began his career with the Hurricanes.

To open the day, the Hurricanes were dominant against the Trojans in every facet. In doubles, they won on lanes 1 and 2 by the same scoreline, 6–2, to claim the singles doubles and momentum.

When singles started, UM would take the lead on all six courts. Elke ‘Cane won their opening set with freshman Prat recording an impressive 6-0 win.

As the race progressed, it was a sprint to the finish. To win, Miami needed three singles wins, and each court appeared to be decisive after one set. Prat would be the first to finish his match with a 6-0, 6-4 win to earn his first singles win.

Martin then rocketed up to keep the ‘Canes one point away from victory, as he won 7-5, 6-3. With many games on the brink of victory, it was fellow freshman Sanchez who delivered the final blow. He won 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the game for the ‘Canes’.

It was a busy day on the courts with the Miami Women’s tennis team hosting their own invitation, so the rest of the games were halted after Sanchez’s win.

Later in the afternoon, the men’s team would take to the courts for a second time to face the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1). It was another fast-paced affair as the ‘Canes reiterated their all-court dominance.

In doubles, the Hurricanes battled their way to victory, winning 6-2 on court 1, 6-0 on court 2 and 6-2 on court 3.

To give Martin and Aubone some rest, the line-up was moved slightly. Katz moved to No. 1, followed by Prat, Sanchez and Vergara. Graduate transfer Leo Bierbaum made his first appearance for the program in the No. 5 position, and freshman Jacson Armistead was featured in the No. 6 position.

Like earlier in the day, it was completely one-sided. The ‘Canes worked their way to first wins on each field.

It was again Prat who finished first and he made light work of his opponent 6-2, 6-1. Next, Bierbaum won his first career game for the ‘Canes in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-3. Needing one point to clinch the game, Vergara claimed the final win, 6-3, 6-2.

Miami then travels to Athens, Georgia, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and takes on the enemy of the Atlantic Coast Conference on January 29 in the opening round. The Hurricanes take on LSU of Georgia the next day.