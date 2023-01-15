Sports
Miami men’s tennis opens spring season with sweeps from Troy and Binghamton
After a long off-season filled with practices and invitations, Miami men’s tennis returned to play in style at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. On a blustery Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s, the Hurricanes made quick work of the Trojans, 4-0, before earning their second win of the day against the Binghamton Bearcats in the evening.
The ‘Canes (2-0) had many new faces in the starting line-ups as a new crop of transfers and recruits arrived in the off-season. Returning veteran Dan Martin anchored the team at No. 1 against Troy (0-1) and had just secured a victory over the nation’s top ranked player. At number 2, Martin Katz made a big jump from the previous season when he played number 4.
Freshman Antonio Prat made his tennis debut for the ‘Canes at No. 3 and had the poise of a veteran as he won all four of his matches. In fourth place was returning senior Franco Aubone, who played in many intense matches last year, including a thrilling victory over rival FSU.
At No. 5, freshman Nacho Serra Sanchez made his Hurricane debut. Both Sanchez and Prat were two exciting recruits that head coach Aljosa Piric was chasing in Spain.
Finally ranked No. 6 was freshman Martin Vergara, who seemed to impress as he officially began his career with the Hurricanes.
To open the day, the Hurricanes were dominant against the Trojans in every facet. In doubles, they won on lanes 1 and 2 by the same scoreline, 6–2, to claim the singles doubles and momentum.
When singles started, UM would take the lead on all six courts. Elke ‘Cane won their opening set with freshman Prat recording an impressive 6-0 win.
As the race progressed, it was a sprint to the finish. To win, Miami needed three singles wins, and each court appeared to be decisive after one set. Prat would be the first to finish his match with a 6-0, 6-4 win to earn his first singles win.
Martin then rocketed up to keep the ‘Canes one point away from victory, as he won 7-5, 6-3. With many games on the brink of victory, it was fellow freshman Sanchez who delivered the final blow. He won 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the game for the ‘Canes’.
It was a busy day on the courts with the Miami Women’s tennis team hosting their own invitation, so the rest of the games were halted after Sanchez’s win.
Later in the afternoon, the men’s team would take to the courts for a second time to face the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1). It was another fast-paced affair as the ‘Canes reiterated their all-court dominance.
In doubles, the Hurricanes battled their way to victory, winning 6-2 on court 1, 6-0 on court 2 and 6-2 on court 3.
To give Martin and Aubone some rest, the line-up was moved slightly. Katz moved to No. 1, followed by Prat, Sanchez and Vergara. Graduate transfer Leo Bierbaum made his first appearance for the program in the No. 5 position, and freshman Jacson Armistead was featured in the No. 6 position.
Like earlier in the day, it was completely one-sided. The ‘Canes worked their way to first wins on each field.
It was again Prat who finished first and he made light work of his opponent 6-2, 6-1. Next, Bierbaum won his first career game for the ‘Canes in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-3. Needing one point to clinch the game, Vergara claimed the final win, 6-3, 6-2.
Miami then travels to Athens, Georgia, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and takes on the enemy of the Atlantic Coast Conference on January 29 in the opening round. The Hurricanes take on LSU of Georgia the next day.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themiamihurricane.com/2023/01/15/miami-mens-tennis-opens-spring-season-with-sweeps-of-troy-and-binghamton/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Miami men’s tennis opens spring season with sweeps from Troy and Binghamton
- Sidharth Malhotra at Sunny Deol, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Indian Soldiers
- The Bold Bullish Case to Make for US Stocks, One Few Are Expressing Yet
- Digital technology offers more tools to break down racial and sexist barriers to governance
- East Java Musra Detains, Jokowi Volunteers Reject Three Period Presidential Speech
- Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s speech that shocked fans days before her death
- Ankit Gupta would love to return to Salman Khan’s show but on THIS condition [Exclusive]
- UK weather: Yellow warning for snow extended to London and southeast as temperatures drop to -10C | british news
- Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car accident
- Kiton Men Fall 2023 – WWD
- Apple’s Custom MicroLED Displays Are Likely Heading To iPhones, iPads And Macs After Apple Watch Ultra
- Russian missile attack leaves many dead in Ukrainian city of Dnipro – BBC News