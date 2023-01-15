Dr. Norman Bethune, table tennis and Sault Ste. Mary

A long family history leads to a complicated legacy for a physician with Sault ties who came to be recognized as a national historic figure

When the Chinese table tennis team came to this country for an exhibition tour in 1972, there was one place they had to see: the hometown of Dr. Norman Bethune in Gravenhurst.

Their interest in a doctor most Canadians would not even have heard of at the time stems from his recognition in China as a hero for providing his medical expertise during an invasion by Japan. He died in China on November 12, 1939, after cutting himself during surgery and contracting blood poisoning.

Mao Zedong, the communist leader who founded the People’s Republic of China, wrote a eulogy for Dr. Bethune in which he spoke of his “total devotion to others without any thought of himself”, and decades of Chinese children having to memorize the words.

Norman Bethune also played an important role in the Spanish Civil War. He arrived in Spain to provide medical aid to the Republicans. He quickly developed a mobile blood transfusion service that was instrumental in saving many lives and was a pivotal development in military medical history and would prove extremely useful during World War II.

In 1935 dr. Bethune joined the Communist Party of Canada. This decision would prove to be quite controversial as the party was officially banned in Canada in 1940.

Because of his political views, Dr. Norman Bethune was not recognized in Canada until after Canada and China established diplomatic relations in 1971. His birthplace in Gravenhurst is now a National Historic Site.

Norman Bethune was once a resident of the Sault and completed a year of high school here.

His father, Malcolm, was a Presbyterian minister at St Andrew’s Church in Wellington Street. The 1905/06 Sault Ste. According to Marie Directory, the family lives on Woodward Avenue.

This was a time before house numbers, so their house is listed as being on the west side of Woodward Avenue, two houses north of Queen Street. The family also briefly stayed in Blind River and Echo Bay.

In addition, a young Norman Bethune also appeared in the Sault Star on July 14, 1904, when his grades for passing the high school entrance exams were published.

Although he only lived here for a short time, his family has deep roots in the region. His ancestral story could easily have served as the historical basis for the popular television series Foreignercombined with a chapter from a textbook on the fur trade.

Norman Bethune’s third great-grandfather was Angus van Colbost. He was a Jacobite in Scotland and fought for Bonnie Prince Charlie.

He was badly wounded and thought dead at the battle of Culloden, but managed to survive and escape by taking refuge on the Isle of Skye. Angus’ Scottish ancestors span five generations of doctors, so Norman was certainly not the first doctor in the family.

Angus’s son John was educated at the University of Aberdeen and ordained as a minister, but the Highland Clearances soon drove him to leave Scotland for the New World. He settled in North Carolina on a plantation just before the American Revolutionary War.

When the war began, the Scottish settlers started their own regiment called the Royal Highland Emigrants in the service of the Crown with John Bethune as their chaplain. When they were defeated in battle, the regiment ended up in military prison.

His British loyalty not only led to his imprisonment and the loss of everything he owned, but also led the family to Canada, where the regiment reorganized.

After his service, John Bethune settled in Montreal and helped found the St. Gabriel Street Congregation.

This Presbyterian congregation (considered the mother church of Presbyterianism in Canada) was made up mostly of uprooted Scottish Highlanders, and early contribution lists include the names of some famous fur traders such as Alexander Henry (the elder) and Alexander MacKenzie.

They would both become long-term friends of John Bethune. His family had another interesting connection to the early fur trade: Jean Etienne Wadden (his wife Veronique’s father) was one of the original sixteen partners of the North West Company. He would lead his grandson Angus Bethune into the fur trade.

Angus would eventually become Chief Factor at Moose Factory and Albany, and especially for our region, he was sent to run the new Hudson’s Bay Trading Post in Sault Ste. Mary.

He lived with his family in Michipicoten as Chief Factor from 1832 to 1836. His wife Louisa is buried there. According to local historian Johanna Rowe in her book Wawa’s Heritage Doors – Portals to our pastLouisa was the country woman of Angus. She was the daughter of a native woman and Roderick MacKenzie, a fur trader.

Louisa was known as “Miss Green Blanket” and her son with Angus, named Norman, would later found the Upper Canada College of Medicine in Toronto and become the grandfather of Dr. Norman Bethune, who would one day be inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, Norman may not have been the first Bethune to travel to China either, his great-grandfather Angus (the fur trader) is said to have made a journey to the ports of Macau and Canton.

With all these ancestral connections to military service, medicine, and adventurous lives, it should come as no surprise that Dr. Norman Bethune would also be drawn to an adventurous existence. During his life, he moved frequently as a child, attending medical school, working in a logging camp in Northern Ontario and teaching laborers at night, and served in WWI as a stretcher bearer until he was wounded at Ypres.

He also served in the Navy as a surgeon aboard an aircraft carrier, married and divorced the same woman twice, nearly died of tuberculosis, became a breast surgeon and invented new surgical techniques and instruments (some of which are still in use today), was a early and outspoken advocate of universal health care, and of course served in the Spanish Civil War and aided the Chinese in the war against Japan.

Bethune was a controversial figure, and when he returned to the Sault on July 13, 1937 to speak at the Technical School, in an attempt to raise money for the war effort in Spain, he caused a stir.

Appearing before a near-packed crowd in the auditorium, he gave his eyewitness account of what was happening in Spain and expressed his belief that action had to be taken now to bring fascism under control before it could spread to Canada.

This was prescient as World War II was to follow in just a few years and the Spanish Civil War has been described by some as a dress rehearsal for World War II. Dr. Bethune also suggested that the Canadian press was not telling the whole truth about what was happening in the country.

His performance also did not start well – he was presented as “a man lured to Spain by adventure”.

He immediately replied that this statement was incorrect: “I did not go to Spain because of an adventurous urge, but because of a very specific principle involved in the conflict there.”

Dr. Bethune went on to irk many in the crowd, businessmen and members of the Rotary Club, stating that, “because Ontario Premier Mitchell Hepburn had deployed the military police against the workers’ sacred right to strike – fascism is growing his head in Ontario.”

The secretary of the Rotary Club recorded in the minutes of the meeting that, “Dr. Bethune was a guest speaker and his lecture bordered on communism.”

Dr. Bethune died quite young at the age of 49. He may now be considered a national historic figure for his stunning innovations in surgery and on the frontline, but for decades Dr. Bethune’s controversial political views are achievements, and even today, he has left a complicated legacy in his wake.