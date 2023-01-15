Strong second half leads Salukis past Redbirds

Next game: Evansville 17-01-2023 | 19:00 ESPN+ SIU Radio Network / 101.5 WCIL FM 17 Jan. (Tue) / 7pm Evansville

CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois men’s basketball improved to 8-1 at Banterra Center after knocking down rival Illinois State, 69-57, Saturday night. Higher guard Lance Jones led the way for the Salukis with a game-high 21 points as SIU improved to 14-5 on the year and 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“I thought our ball pressure throughout the game could wear them down a bit and we could generate attackers and we took care of the ball,” said head coach Brian Mullins said. “If we keep doing that, that’s winning basketball.”

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Jones was too tough for the Redbirds as he scored more than 20 points for the second time this season. The 6-foot-1 guard dropped seven of SIU’s 11 points to help the Salukis to an early lead.

Illinois State (8-11, 3-5 MVC) would eventually get things going by pulling back to tie the game and using a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game midway through the first half take with seven points.

Redshirt freshman center Shot Superb gave SIU the lift it needed late in the half to get within three points after reeling in an offensive rebound and putting it in along with the offense.

The Salukis would bring the energy into the second half using a 19-5 run to take the lead and never look back. Like many games this year, SIU put together a complete final 20 minutes, all starting at the defensive end. The Salukis would beat Illinois State 37-22 in the final frame en route to victory.

“I think our depth is important,” said Mullins when asked about his team’s strong second half. “We don’t rely on five or six guys. We play against 10 men, and we have different guys who perform on different nights. Over the course of 40 minutes, we try not to change the way we play. We try to play every possession hard and that is starting to wear on teams.”

Southern can credit his offensive spark to forcing 15 Redbird turnovers while finishing with just five on the night. SIU scored 19 points on ILS errors and assisted on 13 of their 26 field goals made.

After going 1-for-10 from behind the arc in the first, SIU was able to convert six of their 15 shots from deep in the second half to drive away from the Redbirds. Jones led SIU with four triples while Dalton Banks , Troy D’Amico and Jawuan Newton also scored from deep.

Marcus Domask put in another solid performance for the Dawgs, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win. Five other Salukis scored six or more in the win with Xavier Johnson going for six points and three steals to lead SIU defensively.

As a team, SIU shot 48.1 percent (26-54) from the field, while Illinois State stayed on 47.5 (19-40) overall and 38.9 percent (7-18) in the second half.

Illinois State won the battle on the boards 30-22, but Southern won the battle in the paint, nearly doubling ILS in paint scores at 38-20.

Forward Liam McChesney led the Redbirds with 13 points to go with five rebounds.

