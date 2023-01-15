“Is cricket going to die one day?” asks Yuvraj





IMAGE: Only about 17,000 spectators turned up at the 38,000 capacity stadium for Sunday’s match at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: BCCI Poor attendance for the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday raised serious questions about the relevance of the over-50s format, with former star Yuvraj Singh also concerned. The game became irrelevant after India took an unassailable lead by winning the first two games of the heavily one-sided series. India is slated to host the ODI World Cup later this year, and the many empty seats at the Greenfield International Stadium did not make for good viewing figures. “…But take care of my half-empty stadium? Will cricket die one day?” Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup winning hero, asked on Twitter during India’s innings. The stadium, which saw a capacity crowd in its only other ODI – a rain-affected match between India and the West Indies in 2018 – looked almost deserted thanks to lukewarm reactions from locals. Only about 17,000 spectators showed up at the 38,000-capacity stadium for Sunday’s game. This included free pass holders, merchants, those in the corporate boxes, and those with accreditation. Kerala Cricket Association media manager Krishna Prasad blamed several factors, including the “lack of interest” in ODIs. “We’ve never had a half-empty stadium. There are several reasons. We don’t see much interest in ODIs these days,” Prasad said. “Moreover, the series was finished and dusted off in Kolkata (with India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead), and with Sri Lanka being the opponent, many people chose not to come to the stadium.” Tickets were priced at Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 for the match. “During the game against the West Indies, there was not a single ticket left. It was a rain-ravaged game and we didn’t see a full 50 overs action, but still people poured into the stadium,” Prasad recalled. Aside from Eden Gardens, where over 55,000 people showed up, the series was characterized by low attendance. Even in Guwahati, a place known to draw large crowds, it was far from a full house. Witnessing a high-scoring match with India at 373/7, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati welcomed around 25,000 people in a hall with a capacity of 38,000. An Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official had blamed the high ticket prices and the match being staged on a weekday. Apart from a few tickets given to students for Rs 475, prices ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

