Penn State Football’s 2023 roster continues to take shape with a flurry of moves





Penn State Football is charging for a possible College Football Playoff run 2023. This week was a big one for Penn State Football and the roster build for 2023 as multiple players made their decision about next season. Between the transfer portal, players signing up for the draft, and players returning, there’s plenty of news to dive into. Fatorma Mulbah vs. Penn State in 2023 Former Penn State Football defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah transferred to West Virginia this week. That means Mulbah will face the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium for the first week. In three years at Penn State, Mulbah recorded a career-high four tackles. He played in 11 games this season, but did not record any statistics. Davon Townley exits the portal Penn State defensive end Davon Townley entered the portal early this offseason, but pulled out of the portal on Friday. Townley didn’t consider the defensive end rotation much in 2022 and it probably would have been in 2023 with the return of Adisa Isaac. That being said, Allen Trieu of 247 Sports reported that Townley will return to Penn State with plans to move to defensive tackle. Currently listed at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds, if Townley can add about 20 pounds, he could be an interior force at that size. Jamari Buddin enters the transfer portal Penn State football reserve linebacker Jamari Buddin will play elsewhere in 2023. The 2021 recruit announced he will be entering the portal on Thursday. In two years with the Nittany Lions, Buddin appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. Between Curtis Jacobs returning in 2023 and Penn State adding three 4-star linebackers to the 2023 recruiting class, it’s understandable that Buddin would want to move on. Keyvone Lee enters the transfer portal It wasn’t much of a surprise on Friday to see Keyvone Lee enter the portal. Lee entered the 2022 season as a starter, but the freshman duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen soon took on a heavier workload, and Lee was no longer seen on the field by the end of September. He did return to the sidelines for the Rose Bowl, but did not play in the game. Lee finishes his Penn State career with 222 carries for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns. Penn State fans will remember him best for his game-winning touchdown catch against Purdue to start the 2022 season. Keaton Ellis returns in 2023 Safety veteran Keaton Ellis returns to Penn State for a fifth season in 2023. With Ji’Ayir Brown moving on to the NFL, it’s nice for the Nittany Lions to be able to return veteran Ellis to what will be a young safety position in 2023. In four seasons, Ellis has amassed a total of 68 tackles and an interception. Last season was the State College resident’s best as he recorded 24 tackles and seven pass breakups. Jake Pinegar is turning pro Penn State deputy Jake Pinegar announced Saturday morning that he is foregoing his sixth year of eligibility and moving on to a chance to play in the NFL. Pinegar was the starting kicker from 2018 to 2020, but lost his starting job to Jordan Stout in 2021. Pinegar came back in 2022 and won the job again, finishing with 57/59 on extra points and 12/16 on field goals. For his career, Pinegar earned 96.5% of his extra points and 73% of his field goals. In total, he racked up 342 points during his career. He will quietly be one of the more important members of the 2022 team to be replaced in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2023/01/15/penn-state-footballs-2023-roster-continues-take-shape/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos