NC State men’s tennis wins UNCG twice in season opener | Sport

The No. 19 NC State men’s tennis team took out the brooms in the 2023 season opener, sweeping UNC-Greensboro not once, but twice on its dominant doubleheader day in Raleigh.

NC State (2-0) did more than dominate, though. The Wolfpack perfected the Spartans (0-2) in both games by not losing a single set all day, paving the way for their 7-0 and 4-0 wins.

There really is no better way to start a season than with back-to-back sweeps, and the pack brought the energy and intensity into the season opener from start to finish. No matter the game and no matter the opponent, NC State pushed through the day with double action without worry.

Our intention was very high and our guys were excited to compete, head coach Kyle Spencer said. We are not result oriented. They are really ready to play every point and they really enjoyed their time, whether they were in a close game or one where they controlled much of the game.

Match one

NC State handily won the first game 7-0 thanks to several solid performances. For starters, the Wolfpack easily claimed the double point to take a quick 1-0 lead. Senior Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli defeated their Spartan opponents 6-3, while sophomore Fons Van Sambeek’s number 38 and senior Martins Rocens won 6-2.

In singles it was more of the same. The NC States team continued to roll through UNCG with many of its players beating their opponents with ease. Rocens and Van Sambeek broke through their opponents 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0 respectively. Meanwhile, fifth-year No. 122 Rafa Izquierdo Luque won 6-4, 6-2 just before Catry knocked out his opponent to take the first game for the pack 4-0.

Even though the team as a whole dominated, a few players from NC States talented young core really shined in the season opener. In the closest game of the day, redshirt sophomore Braden Shick delivered, as usual, in the clutch to keep the pack spot on in terms of set wins. The sophomore won in two close sets 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 for the first of his two singles wins on the day.

Shick is known for staying cool under pressure and using his competitive nature to drive his opponents away even in the toughest of situations, and it’s clear from his performance today that he hasn’t missed a beat in the off-season.

He loves to compete, he loves to figure out his opponent, and that’s what he did today, Spencer said. He struggled in his first game, but Braden found a way as he usually does, and in the second game he controlled the game from the start.

To complete the 7-0 sweep, freshman Martin Borisiouk made a positive first impression in his NC State debut, winning the first of his two singles games 6-3, 6-3.

Match two

Wolfpack’s second match ended just as quickly as it started. The 4-0 clinch win kicked off another strong doubles round where the No. 21 ranked duo of Izquierdo Luque and sophomore Joseph Wayand defeated their opponents 6-2. Shick and Borisiouk teamed up to pull off a 6-4 win that quickly gave NC State another 1-0 lead.

Shick and Borisiouk were determined to continue their impressive days in the second round of singles, both defeating their respective opponents 6-1, 6-2. By then it was all but over. Izquierdo Luque took his second singles win of the day 6-1, 6-1 to finally send the Spartans home and cap off the Red & White’s second win of the season.

Despite an exhausting day of high energy tennis, NC State never wavered in its commitment to compete at the highest level. With many challenging opponents ahead, a dominant performance like this bodes well for the future of the Packs.

We kept the energy from start to finish, even if it can be a bit difficult for two games in one day, said Shick. I think we went from start to finish as we wanted.

However, the next game won’t be as easy as this one for NC State. With the team playing Northwestern in a few days, the Wolfpack will get its first real test of 2023 against a strong Wildcat team. But according to Spencer, it’s nothing that the pack isn’t ready to face it head-on.

I think we’re ready, Spencer said. Were ready for a step up in the league. It’s a very tough race on the road, as it always is with Northwestern, so I’m excited to give the guys that challenge and that opportunity.

The first service against the Wildcats will take place on Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m. in Evanston, Illinois.