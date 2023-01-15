Connect with us

Sports

NC State men’s tennis wins UNCG twice in season opener | Sport

 


The No. 19 NC State men’s tennis team took out the brooms in the 2023 season opener, sweeping UNC-Greensboro not once, but twice on its dominant doubleheader day in Raleigh.

NC State (2-0) did more than dominate, though. The Wolfpack perfected the Spartans (0-2) in both games by not losing a single set all day, paving the way for their 7-0 and 4-0 wins.

There really is no better way to start a season than with back-to-back sweeps, and the pack brought the energy and intensity into the season opener from start to finish. No matter the game and no matter the opponent, NC State pushed through the day with double action without worry.

Our intention was very high and our guys were excited to compete, head coach Kyle Spencer said. We are not result oriented. They are really ready to play every point and they really enjoyed their time, whether they were in a close game or one where they controlled much of the game.

Match one

NC State handily won the first game 7-0 thanks to several solid performances. For starters, the Wolfpack easily claimed the double point to take a quick 1-0 lead. Senior Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli defeated their Spartan opponents 6-3, while sophomore Fons Van Sambeek’s number 38 and senior Martins Rocens won 6-2.

In singles it was more of the same. The NC States team continued to roll through UNCG with many of its players beating their opponents with ease. Rocens and Van Sambeek broke through their opponents 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0 respectively. Meanwhile, fifth-year No. 122 Rafa Izquierdo Luque won 6-4, 6-2 just before Catry knocked out his opponent to take the first game for the pack 4-0.

Even though the team as a whole dominated, a few players from NC States talented young core really shined in the season opener. In the closest game of the day, redshirt sophomore Braden Shick delivered, as usual, in the clutch to keep the pack spot on in terms of set wins. The sophomore won in two close sets 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 for the first of his two singles wins on the day.

Shick is known for staying cool under pressure and using his competitive nature to drive his opponents away even in the toughest of situations, and it’s clear from his performance today that he hasn’t missed a beat in the off-season.

He loves to compete, he loves to figure out his opponent, and that’s what he did today, Spencer said. He struggled in his first game, but Braden found a way as he usually does, and in the second game he controlled the game from the start.

To complete the 7-0 sweep, freshman Martin Borisiouk made a positive first impression in his NC State debut, winning the first of his two singles games 6-3, 6-3.

Match two

Wolfpack’s second match ended just as quickly as it started. The 4-0 clinch win kicked off another strong doubles round where the No. 21 ranked duo of Izquierdo Luque and sophomore Joseph Wayand defeated their opponents 6-2. Shick and Borisiouk teamed up to pull off a 6-4 win that quickly gave NC State another 1-0 lead.

Shick and Borisiouk were determined to continue their impressive days in the second round of singles, both defeating their respective opponents 6-1, 6-2. By then it was all but over. Izquierdo Luque took his second singles win of the day 6-1, 6-1 to finally send the Spartans home and cap off the Red & White’s second win of the season.

Despite an exhausting day of high energy tennis, NC State never wavered in its commitment to compete at the highest level. With many challenging opponents ahead, a dominant performance like this bodes well for the future of the Packs.

We kept the energy from start to finish, even if it can be a bit difficult for two games in one day, said Shick. I think we went from start to finish as we wanted.

However, the next game won’t be as easy as this one for NC State. With the team playing Northwestern in a few days, the Wolfpack will get its first real test of 2023 against a strong Wildcat team. But according to Spencer, it’s nothing that the pack isn’t ready to face it head-on.

I think we’re ready, Spencer said. Were ready for a step up in the league. It’s a very tough race on the road, as it always is with Northwestern, so I’m excited to give the guys that challenge and that opportunity.

The first service against the Wildcats will take place on Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m. in Evanston, Illinois.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.technicianonline.com/sports/nc-state-mens-tennis-sweeps-uncg-twice-in-season-opener/article_1d7bc96a-947d-11ed-af1a-3b45deb4b155.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: