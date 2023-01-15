Can tanks change the war in Ukraine, and why does Zelensky want them?

The Challenger 2 and Leopard II tanks that could soon operate in Ukraine. /Sean Gallup/Getty and Tony Nicoletti /Reuters The Challenger 2 and Leopard II tanks that could soon operate in Ukraine. /Sean Gallup/Getty and Tony Nicoletti /Reuters

“They will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s words after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told him in a phone call on Saturday that Britain would send 14 Challenger tanks and additional artillery support. The Russian embassy in London said resupplying tanks would drag down the confrontation, lead to more casualties, including civilians, and was evidence of “London’s increasingly clear involvement in the conflict. Huge decisions await that will affect this conflict, which is now almost a year old. Can sending tanks help Kiev break the deadlock, can they just escalate the war, what other tanks are available and why are they so important to Zelenskyy? Challenger 2 The Challenger 2 is a main battle tank designed to attack other tanks and has been in service with the British Army since 1994. It weighs 62.5 tons and is armed with a 120mm rifled gun and a 7.62mm chain gun.

Last year, the UK sent 14 to Poland as part of a deal to help Ukraine by freeing up capacity for Warsaw to deliver its Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Kiev. The Ukrainian army mainly uses these T-72 tanks. However, Zelensky’s team has long had its eye on mass-produced German-made Leopard II tanks. They are used by many European allies, including Germany, Poland, Turkiye and Finland. The top tank of the West This Leopard tank is considered one of the best in the West. The German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann has built more than 3,500 since production started in 1978. It weighs more than 60 tons, carries a 120 mm smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to 5 km. Twenty countries operate this tank, which means that several of them can provide part of their own tank to support Ukraine. This would also make it easier for Kiev to manage crew maintenance and training. However, re-exporting Leopards tanks requires approval from the German government, so other countries cannot send them to Ukraine until they get the green light from Berlin. Warsaw and Helsinki have already suggested they would like to supply to Kiev.

Ukraine wants to strengthen its tank capabilities./ Vladyslav Smilianets/Reuters Ukraine wants to strengthen its tank capabilities./ Vladyslav Smilianets/Reuters

Consequence Polish President Andrzej Duda said last week that he hoped that tanks from a range of Western allies would “soon sail to Ukraine via different routes and be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses”. Germany is playing it cautiously. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been more reluctant to equip Ukraine with weapons than other countries such as the US and UK. But some German officials appear to be softening ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Germany’s Ramstein this Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military aid. Russia downplays the arrival of tank fleets on Ukrainian soil. The London embassy said the tanks would not turn the “tide on the battlefield” but would “become a legitimate major target for Russian artillery.” So what’s all the fuss about these vehicles? A former British tank commander said Western tanks could “tip the balance” for Ukraine and that it would send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “nothing is off the table”. Although the Challenger 2 has not been upgraded since the 1990s, both Western tanks are considered more modern, better protected, more reliable and faster than most others around the world.

Russian soldiers use 2S33 Msta-SM2 self-propelled howitzers in the Ukraine conflict./CFP Russian soldiers use 2S33 Msta-SM2 self-propelled howitzers in the Ukraine conflict./CFP

Regardless of intentions and demand, the supply of these tanks is critical if Ukraine is to increase its strike capability this spring as Russia ramps up its attacks as the anniversary of the start of the conflict approaches. Availability Three decades after the end of the Cold War, tanks and other heavy weapons are scarce in most of the West. Many countries drastically reduced their armies after the fall of communism. Germany has about 350 Leopard 2 tanks. They had about 4,000 main battle tanks at the height of the Cold War. It is impossible to quickly buy a large amount of Leopard 2 tanks. The German defense industry is not allowed by law to produce them for storage. Countries ordering new tanks must be prepared to wait two to three years for delivery. Even if production ramps up, experts say it could take at least two years for the first new tanks to leave the factory.

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank during NATO exercises in Finland last year./Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg/Getty A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank during NATO exercises in Finland last year./Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg/Getty

Are there other tanks available? The US operates thousands of M1 Abrams tanks built by General Dynamics, but they are considered unsuitable for Ukraine because they are powered by gas turbine engines. The Leopard 2 runs on a more fuel efficient engine that burns diesel, which is easier to obtain than kerosene. While France is using Leclerc main battle tanks, it announced on Friday that it would supply Ukraine with ‘AMX 10-RC’ vehicles, although some experts describe this as an armored vehicle rather than a tank. Ukraine and France have maintained that this is a light tank. balance Western officials strike a delicate balance between ensuring Ukraine can defend itself and not supplying weapons that could encourage Kiev to launch attacks against Russia or bring NATO into conflict with Moscow. While Moscow has condemned escalations in arms shipments to Ukraine, this has not led to any military consequences for the West. That has made governments more open to the idea of ​​sending tanks. Zelenskyy will closely follow Friday’s meeting with some 50 countries in Germany. It will be a big test to measure where everyone stands and how much enthusiasm there is to provide further military support to Ukraine. In his late-night speech over the weekend, Zelenskyy emphasized that tanks were high on his wanted list. “It is really what is needed. And I believe that similar decisions will continue to be made by other partners, those who understand why such evil cannot be given any chance.”

Source(s): Reuters, AFP