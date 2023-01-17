Russian flags banned from Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint





MELBOURNE, Jan. 17 (Reuters) – Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open following a complaint from Ukraine’s ambassador to the country. Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, posted a photo showing a Russian flag hanging from a bush next to the field where his compatriot Kateryna Baindl played her first round on Monday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl’s match at the Australian Open today,” he wrote on Twitter. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its neutral flag policy.” Tennis Australia responded on Tuesday by banning the flags of the two countries. “Flags of Russia and Belarus are banned in place at the Australian Open,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but were not allowed to use them to cause a disturbance. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed on the track. “The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to create the best possible environment to enjoy tennis.” Belarus is being used as a major staging post for Russia’s war in Ukraine, what Moscow calls a “special operation”. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon last year, but can compete in the Australian Open as individual athletes without a national affiliation. Their flags are not displayed next to their name in TV broadcasts, as is the case for other players, and their country is not indicated on the draw sheets. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said she understood how displaying the flags of the two countries could upset Ukrainian players. “I really thought that sport has nothing to do with politics, but if everyone feels better that way, then it’s good,” the fifth seed told reporters on Tuesday after her first-round win. “If Tennis Australia made this decision to make them feel better, okay. They did it, what can I do? I can’t do anything.” Ukraine’s runner-up Marta Kostyuk told Reuters on Monday she would not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus, who she says have not done enough to speak out against the invasion. Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Edited by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

