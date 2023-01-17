First Responders Honored at Saint Ignatius College Prep’s First JV Hockey Game Since Bus Crash – NBC Chicago





Two months after 16 junior varsity hockey players at Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep were injured in a bus and semi-crash in northern Indiana, the hockey team returned to the ice on Sunday night, with some special guests in attendance. When the Saint Igantius Wolfpack faced off against the Marmion Academy Cadets in the Fifth Third Arena, countless first responders showed up to see just how far the team has come. “It’s humbling to come across something like this,” said Brad Kellar, a Warsaw police captain. “It’s overwhelming. It’s unique and it’s just special to be a part of it.” On the night of November 12, numerous Warsaw Police officers reacted when a bus carrying nearly two dozen Saint Ignatius hockey players was hit by an alleged drunk driver. While some of the most seriously injured players remain off the ice, it’s a wonder the situation wasn’t much worse – thanks to the quick actions of the first responders. Along with several police officers, paramedics responding that night made the more than 100-mile journey to cheer on the team. “We are so excited,” said Alicia Mediano, a Lutheran EMS worker who responded to the crash. “We’re all here tonight to see them do something they love. We saw them on their worst day, and now we’re excited to see them do what I know they’re very passionate and excited to do.” Before the ceremonial puck dropped, the police officers, EMS personnel and others were honored for their life-saving actions. Michael Rigitano, Saint Igantius JV Hockey Coach, explained that the team is grateful for everything Mediano did that November night. “She was a rock star,” said the coach. “Running the show. Keeping everyone calm, cool and composed. She was amazing.” At just 14 and 15 years old, the teens have been through a lot together, but through it all, hockey has helped them heal. “The team has been… We are really tight right now,” said JV captain Lucas Joa. “This whole thing has brought us very close together. We just want to start playing again.” The Wolfpack won Sunday night’s game 5-0. While the three most seriously injured players are out for the season, they have returned to school. The players are expected to join their teammates next year.

