What is sheet lacquer in table tennis?





You are probably buying a custom table tennis equipment and you have probably seen an extra cheap/free option, namely painting the blade or sealing the blade. What is really in this little detail available at the time of purchase and how does it really affect your racket? Let’s dig deeper into this lacquer sheet – What is leaf lacquer? Knife varnish or sometimes used as a knife seal is a fairly standard technique used by vendors to apply a thin coat varnish on the table tennis blades before mounting the rubbers. Of course, the layers can also be applied thickly, but that drastically changes the properties of the sheet. It is a good technique used to protect the blade from wood splinters while removing the rubber for the blade. What is the advantage of leaf lacquers? As you may have judged, your knife will be less vulnerable to splitting wood into smaller pieces if you regularly replace your rubbers and use this sealing technique because you have applied a coat of varnish to your knife. The strength of your racket wood has also been increased the use of varnish and the adhesive glue can not penetrate the wood on a molecular level. This does not mean that your racket is completely saved from wood splinters, only that it will increases the possibility of saving your knife. The higher the varnish layer, the higher the protection of wood with greater changes in blade properties. ALSO SEE: Commonly used wood in table tennis rackets What is the disadvantage of Blade Lacquering? Well, the hard fact is that painting the blade changes the properties of your blade. You can seal the blade, but it won’t racquet faster and that’s not a major drawback unless you’re concerned about minor details of it playing properties of the knife. Do you have to seal your knife yourself? Knife seal is one dull process, personally I will recommend having it done by a professional as this has to be done in a careful manner and a lot of mess is created if the varnish is spilled. Unlike rubbers, you have to even seal the edges of the blade and accidentally you could add more varnish than you initially thought to add. I myself order blades of which I regularly change the rubber with knife polish. Conclusion Blade Lacquering is a good table tennis blade sealing technique that can help protect your table tennis blade and extend the overall life of your blade. After all, you can change rubber several times. The only drawback is that it affects the original properties of the wood and makes the racket faster. Our recommendation – like you change your rubbers every day/week then we advise paint sheet.

then paint sheet. like you don’t change your blade every day/week/monththen we do not recommend it paint sheet. It’s a personal choice, some people take precautions and some people take small measures to prevent their equipment. It’s up to you what really is your goal. Follow our Instagram – table tennis crunch or Twitter – TT_Crunch for regular updates.

