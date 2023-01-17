Djokovic’s return to Melbourne Park has divided fans at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will return to the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday evening to begin his Australian Open campaign, but tennis fans at Melbourne Park for the day’s session were divided over the reception he could receive.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was evicted on the eve of last year’s Grand Slam event for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

He was handed a three-year suspension by Australia after a protracted series of court hearings, but it was lifted in November to allow his return for the 2023 edition, where he will try to match Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam tournament victories.

Serbs’ attempts to compete with a 2022 medical exemption angered many Australians in a city that was experiencing some of the longest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic.

But one hot morning 12 months later, most felt it was time to move on.

I don’t know how he went from a national threat a year ago to a playing permit, but that’s a discussion for another time, said Goran, draped in the Serbian flag, as he cheered on Laslo Djere in the opening game on day two at court 14 .

He’s going to win it. He’s going to win his 10th and he’s going to make sure he becomes the best of all time. It will never be close. He’s not going to drop a set.

The small contingent of Serbian fans on the outfield made a lot of good-hearted noise, although they were kindly warned by security not to wave their national flags during a rally.

Australian Open organizers have said any fans targeting Djokovic, who begins his quest against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, could be hit with possible tournament bans.

I’m not a fan

Fans taking their seats at the Rod Laver Arena for the day session said they weren’t sure Djokovic would be as warmly welcomed as he was in Adelaide, where he won a tune-up tournament this month.

“I’m not a fan of Djokovic, but you can’t deny his genius,” said Australian spectator Rob, who, like other fans, only wanted to give their first name.

Emotionally he rubs me the wrong way. But I think in terms of what happened last year, it’s literally in the past, his friend Tom added. I don’t think there’s any reason why he shouldn’t be playing.

Rob described why he thought Djokovic had never been as warmly received as great rivals Nadal and Roger Federer in Melbourne in the past.

I think it’s about behavior, he said. It’s just a personal preference in my opinion for the way Roger, Rafa and Ash (Barty) would behave.

I’m currently reading The Remains of the Day and the butler talks about dignity all the time. And I think that’s a quality that those players have.

Husband and wife Connie and Rocco couldn’t agree on what kind of reception he would get.

I think he’ll get a good reception, Connie said. It’s time to move on and I look forward to seeing him back here. I’ve seen him play here almost every year.

Rocco disagreed. I think he’ll get a few boos, but waited.

Many of the early contingent of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park did not have tickets for the center court night session, but said they would watch the big screens in the gardens outside.

Hopefully he gets applause and cheers because he shouldn’t have been kicked out, Goran said.

But I was at the benefit game with (Nick) Kyrgios the other day, and he was warmly welcomed. The public seems to love him. So it’s good to have him back.