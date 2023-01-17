Sports
Djokovic’s return to Melbourne Park has divided fans at the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic will return to the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday evening to begin his Australian Open campaign, but tennis fans at Melbourne Park for the day’s session were divided over the reception he could receive.
The nine-time Australian Open champion was evicted on the eve of last year’s Grand Slam event for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.
He was handed a three-year suspension by Australia after a protracted series of court hearings, but it was lifted in November to allow his return for the 2023 edition, where he will try to match Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam tournament victories.
Serbs’ attempts to compete with a 2022 medical exemption angered many Australians in a city that was experiencing some of the longest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic.
But one hot morning 12 months later, most felt it was time to move on.
I don’t know how he went from a national threat a year ago to a playing permit, but that’s a discussion for another time, said Goran, draped in the Serbian flag, as he cheered on Laslo Djere in the opening game on day two at court 14 .
He’s going to win it. He’s going to win his 10th and he’s going to make sure he becomes the best of all time. It will never be close. He’s not going to drop a set.
The small contingent of Serbian fans on the outfield made a lot of good-hearted noise, although they were kindly warned by security not to wave their national flags during a rally.
Australian Open organizers have said any fans targeting Djokovic, who begins his quest against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, could be hit with possible tournament bans.
I’m not a fan
Fans taking their seats at the Rod Laver Arena for the day session said they weren’t sure Djokovic would be as warmly welcomed as he was in Adelaide, where he won a tune-up tournament this month.
“I’m not a fan of Djokovic, but you can’t deny his genius,” said Australian spectator Rob, who, like other fans, only wanted to give their first name.
Emotionally he rubs me the wrong way. But I think in terms of what happened last year, it’s literally in the past, his friend Tom added. I don’t think there’s any reason why he shouldn’t be playing.
Rob described why he thought Djokovic had never been as warmly received as great rivals Nadal and Roger Federer in Melbourne in the past.
I think it’s about behavior, he said. It’s just a personal preference in my opinion for the way Roger, Rafa and Ash (Barty) would behave.
I’m currently reading The Remains of the Day and the butler talks about dignity all the time. And I think that’s a quality that those players have.
Husband and wife Connie and Rocco couldn’t agree on what kind of reception he would get.
I think he’ll get a good reception, Connie said. It’s time to move on and I look forward to seeing him back here. I’ve seen him play here almost every year.
Rocco disagreed. I think he’ll get a few boos, but waited.
Many of the early contingent of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park did not have tickets for the center court night session, but said they would watch the big screens in the gardens outside.
Hopefully he gets applause and cheers because he shouldn’t have been kicked out, Goran said.
But I was at the benefit game with (Nick) Kyrgios the other day, and he was warmly welcomed. The public seems to love him. So it’s good to have him back.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/novak-djokovic-australian-open-2023-melbourne-park-rod-laver-arena-news-updates/article66385610.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Julian Sands Identified as Missing Mount Baldy Hiker – Orange County Register
- Traffic brakes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai Know which roads to avoid
- Dress code, co-chairs announced for Karl Lagerfeld theme
- Amazon, Meta and Google buy more clean energy than any other company.
- Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo reflects on his work with Mel Gibson in Braveheart: A Huge Break
- Arnold Grabs Major Award, Highlights Six Dukes Named to All-State Team
- Global earthquake report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
- Zelensky wrote to Xi Jinping to invite him to “dialogue”
- Actor Julian Sands among hikers missing near Mount Baldy
- Brian Wolsey Arraigned: Prosecutor Reveals Series of Guilty Google Searches, Items With Anna Wolsey’s DNA
- Non-Hispanic black adults more likely to be diagnosed with appendicitis later
- Actor Julian Sands, known for his roles in ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Warlock’. identified as a hiker missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday