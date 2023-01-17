12 Queensland match officials selected for FIFA Panel of International Referees for 2023





Football Australia has announced the 28 Australian match officials selected in FIFA’s panel of international referees for 2023, with 12 Queenslanders on the panel. In 2023, Queenslander Lara Lee and two others will be added to the official Video Match list for the first time. Also in 2023, Brisbane’s Alireza Faghani will be listed as Australian International Match Officials for the first time. Faghani is no stranger to international football and has been on the international FIFA list since 2008 under IR Iran. Not only did the Subway Socceroos represent Australian football with high honors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, five Australian officials named to FIFA’s 2023 panel of international referees also waved the flag in Doha, with Queenslanders Chris Beath, Ashley Beecham and Anton Shchetinin selected as match officials for the tournament. FIFA recently confirmed that Australia has selected four match officials for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand, including Queenslanders Chris Beath, Kate Jacewicz and Casey Reibelt. Football Australia’s Head of Referees, Nathan Magill, said: Australian match officials continue to be highly regarded within the global football ecosystem, which is reflected in the continued selection of our match officials for international football. Following the success of our match officials in 2022 and ahead of the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia, Football Australia is excited to see the opportunities our international match officials have in store over the next 12 months. The selection of a record number of match officials in Australia again demonstrates the exciting avenue available to referee football in Australia, Magill concluded. Australian Match Officials on FIFA 2023 Panel of International Referees Name Role FIFA International since Kurt AMS Referee / Video Match Official 2019 Jonathan BARREIRO Referee 2019 Christopher BET Referee / Video Match Official 2011 Rebecca DURCAU Referee 2017 Daniel OLDER Referee 2022 Shaun Evans Referee / Video Match Official 2017 Kate JACEWICZ Referee / Video Match Official 2011 Adam KERSEY Referee 2022 Alexander KING Referee / Video Match Official 2020 Laura LEE Referee / Video Match Official 2019 Casey REIBELT Referee / Video Match Official 2014 Alireza FAGHANI Referee 2008 (AU 2023) Ashley BEECHAM Assistant Referee 2013 Joanna CHARAKTIS Assistant Referee 2019 Ryan Gallagher Assistant Referee 2016 Owen Goldrick Assistant Referee 2018 Lance GREENSHIELDS Assistant Referee 2019 Lauren HARGRAVE Assistant Referee 2022 Sarah Ho Assistant Referee / Video Match Official 2004 George LACRINDIS Assistant Referee 2016 Andreas LINDSAY Assistant Referee 2019 Nathan MACDONALD Assistant Referee 2012 Laura MOJA Assistant Referee 2017 Kearney ROBINSON Assistant Referee / Video Match Official 2022 Anton SCHETININ Assistant Referee 2016 Andrew BEST Futsal Referee 2017 Jonathan MOORE Futsal Referee 2018 Ryan SHEPHEARD Futsal Referee 2009 Dario TURNER Futsal Referee 2013

