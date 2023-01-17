Sports
12 Queensland match officials selected for FIFA Panel of International Referees for 2023
Football Australia has announced the 28 Australian match officials selected in FIFA’s panel of international referees for 2023, with 12 Queenslanders on the panel.
In 2023, Queenslander Lara Lee and two others will be added to the official Video Match list for the first time.
Also in 2023, Brisbane’s Alireza Faghani will be listed as Australian International Match Officials for the first time. Faghani is no stranger to international football and has been on the international FIFA list since 2008 under IR Iran.
Not only did the Subway Socceroos represent Australian football with high honors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, five Australian officials named to FIFA’s 2023 panel of international referees also waved the flag in Doha, with Queenslanders Chris Beath, Ashley Beecham and Anton Shchetinin selected as match officials for the tournament.
FIFA recently confirmed that Australia has selected four match officials for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand, including Queenslanders Chris Beath, Kate Jacewicz and Casey Reibelt.
Football Australia’s Head of Referees, Nathan Magill, said: Australian match officials continue to be highly regarded within the global football ecosystem, which is reflected in the continued selection of our match officials for international football.
Following the success of our match officials in 2022 and ahead of the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia, Football Australia is excited to see the opportunities our international match officials have in store over the next 12 months.
The selection of a record number of match officials in Australia again demonstrates the exciting avenue available to referee football in Australia, Magill concluded.
Australian Match Officials on FIFA 2023 Panel of International Referees
|Name
|Role
|FIFA International since
|Kurt AMS
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2019
|Jonathan BARREIRO
|Referee
|2019
|Christopher BET
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2011
|Rebecca DURCAU
|Referee
|2017
|Daniel OLDER
|Referee
|2022
|Shaun Evans
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2017
|Kate JACEWICZ
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2011
|Adam KERSEY
|Referee
|2022
|Alexander KING
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2020
|Laura LEE
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2019
|Casey REIBELT
|Referee / Video Match Official
|2014
|Alireza FAGHANI
|Referee
|2008 (AU 2023)
|Ashley BEECHAM
|Assistant Referee
|2013
|Joanna CHARAKTIS
|Assistant Referee
|2019
|Ryan Gallagher
|Assistant Referee
|2016
|Owen Goldrick
|Assistant Referee
|2018
|Lance GREENSHIELDS
|Assistant Referee
|2019
|Lauren HARGRAVE
|Assistant Referee
|2022
|Sarah Ho
|Assistant Referee / Video Match Official
|2004
|George LACRINDIS
|Assistant Referee
|2016
|Andreas LINDSAY
|Assistant Referee
|2019
|Nathan MACDONALD
|Assistant Referee
|2012
|Laura MOJA
|Assistant Referee
|2017
|Kearney ROBINSON
|Assistant Referee / Video Match Official
|2022
|Anton SCHETININ
|Assistant Referee
|2016
|Andrew BEST
|Futsal Referee
|2017
|Jonathan MOORE
|Futsal Referee
|2018
|Ryan SHEPHEARD
|Futsal Referee
|2009
|Dario TURNER
|Futsal Referee
|2013
|
