Low attendance setback for hosting a World Cup match: Kerala Cricket Association





According to the Kerala Cricket Association, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s negative comments on the entertainment tax ahead of the India-Sri Lanka ODI at Thiruvananthapuram may have played a role in the low attendance at Greenfield Stadium on Sunday.

Amidst criticism from various quarters that the ticket prices for the ODI were exorbitant, Abdurahiman had sparked a controversy by saying that those who cannot afford it should not attend the match. “What is the need to reduce the tax? The demand is that the country should witness the phenomenon of price increases so that the tax should be reduced. If you are hungry, you don’t have to watch the game,” the minister had said. When the minister’s statement had sparked controversy, the government said the entertainment tax had actually been reduced from a higher rate to 12 percent. Only 7,201 tickets were sold for the game, according to KCA officials. Fewer than 20,000 people, including those with free tickets, watched the match at the 42,000-capacity stadium. All previous international matches in the stadium were sold-out venues. Abdurahiman had sparked a controversy by saying that those who cannot afford it should not attend the match. (PTI) “The lower participation of people is a concern. There are several reasons for this. Pongal festival, Makaravilakku and CBSE board exam are all reasons for this,” KCA president Jayesh George told the media. He added that the minister’s statement was a setback. “The minister commented without really understanding how the Kerala Cricket Association works and how it organizes the matches. The low turnout is a setback to our hopes of hosting a World Cup match. The other state associations could take this opportunity and file a claim to become a World Cup venue,” George said. According to KCA officials, ticket prices for the ODI were Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,600, including 12 percent entertainment tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST). These rates were in fact lower than those for the India-South Africa T20I held at the venue last year. Although only a 5 percent entertainment tax was levied at the time, tickets were priced higher and sold for Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000, including tax and GST. “There was a perception that ticket prices for the ODI were exorbitant, which was not true at all. In fact, when fares were much higher for the T20I last time, all tickets were sold out. Even in this series, in Guwahati, tickets were sold for prices as high as Rs 6,000. Kolkata had cheaper tickets but the Bengal Cricket Association can afford that as it regularly gets international and IPL matches,” said KCA Secretary Vinod Kumar. Thiruvananthapuram Congressman Shashi Tharoor said Sunday regardless of what Minister Abdurahiman said people should have turned up for the match. He posted a series of tweets on Monday saying his comments had been misrepresented by some. It seems my statement yesterday, lamenting the poor attendance at the third India-Sri Lanka ODI, following the social media boycott called for by fans furious at the insensitive remarks made by the Kerala Sports Minister , has been misrepresented by some, Tharoor wrote on Twitter. Boycotts are a democratic right, but they must target the person against whom the boycotters are protesting. I have nothing against those who were understandably outraged by the minister’s callous remark that those who cannot afford to buy a ticket should not be required to attend the match,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/low-turnout-setback-for-hosting-world-cup-game-kerala-cricket-association-president-8385346/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos