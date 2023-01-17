Sports
Rockwall-Heath football: CPS investigates illness reports
An official from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed the investigation Monday. Coach John Harrell remains on administrative leave.
HEATH, Texas The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football practice that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis — an agency official confirmed Monday.
The workout included student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups.
The DFPS officer would say nothing other than that the study is confidential and the results will be sent to the school board upon completion.
Coach John Harrell will remain on administrative leave until the completion of a third-party investigation by local law firm Adams, Lynch, & Loftin, PC, according to a Rockwall ISD spokesperson.
Last Monday, the district sent a letter to football parents saying that Harrell was placed on furlough after Jan. 6 practice.
The district said only that student-athletes had to perform “multiple push-ups” during practice and that some children required medical attention, including hospitalization.
Two parents, Dr. Osehotue Okojie and Maria Avila, told WFAA Monday that their 15-year-old sons had to do 368 push-ups during their athletic period and be hospitalized for days with rhabdomyolysis.
Rhabdo is a serious breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a harmful protein into the bloodstream. In severe cases, it can be fatal or cause permanent disability.
The district’s letter did not specifically name rhabdo, but listed the common symptoms associated with it and for students to see a doctor right away if they are affected.
Avila and Okojie said the group engaged in conditioning and made 23 mistakes over 60 minutes during the prescribed workout.
As a result, athletes were disciplined with one set of 16 pushups per error, they said.
The district would not confirm those details — a spokesperson told WFAA it would not know more about the conditions of the training until the investigation was complete.
However, Brady Luff, a junior captain on the varsity team, told WFAA last week that the team often does sets of 16 pushups to indicate the number of games it takes in Texas to win a state title.
“Our motto, it’s the number 16. Sixteen ball games to win a championship. We do these workouts and it’s all about discipline. If we do them right, we move on. If not, we do 16 push- ups,” the junior said.
Okojie and Avila also told WFAA that their sons were interviewed by CPS while they were in the hospital.
They also said they had been notified that at least 15 students required medical attention and/or hospitalization.
A Rockwall ISD spokesperson also declined to confirm those details due to student privacy concerns.
Harrell has yet to respond to a request for his side of the story.
‘This could have been prevented’
Dr. Parent is a local GP and said she informed the school last Monday that her son had symptoms of rhabdo.
“He couldn’t lift his arms and his urine was brown in color,” said Dr. Okojie.
“I knew right away these were signs and symptoms. It’s a very serious condition. It can lead to heart complications, kidney failure and even dialysis. I was worried that other athletes might not even recognize what’s happening to them.”
Dr. Okojie told WFAA she urged the district to let parents know about the severity of rhabdo and its symptoms.
“I was shocked and absolutely disappointed that this happened to my child,” said Okojie.
Avila only speaks Spanish, but told WFAA through her daughter Diana that her son went to the hospital after receiving the letter.
“Her son came home from school on Friday in a lot of pain. He walked very stiff and he could barely move his arms. He told my mom that he did almost 400 push-ups. She didn’t know what the consequences were until she looked into it,” said Diana Avila.
“She said they’re just kids and they shouldn’t be going through this. This shouldn’t have happened.”
Okojie said her son was on solid hydration as treatment and his CK (creatine kinase) levels were 139,000.
“The normal is zero. There are long-term effects that we still don’t know about when it comes to his condition,” Okojie said.
Okojie said she hospitalized her son last Monday when he wasn’t feeling better. She said he didn’t leave until nearly a week later on Sunday night.
Avila said her son was hospitalized Tuesday morning and released Saturday morning.
Both mothers say their sons were interviewed by CPS and were told they were not alone.
“All of our kids, I believe, were routinely interviewed by CPS. Whenever an injury happens to a child in that environment, CPS will be involved. As far as we know, it’s somewhere between 15 and 19 kids that needed medical attention Okoje said.
Again, the district would not confirm that number due to student privacy.
“This didn’t come out of the blue. Rhabdo didn’t come out of the blue. This could have been prevented,” Okojie said.
“His intention was not to harm our children”
Okojie said coach John Harrell called her when her son was hospitalized.
“He said he was trying to educate himself about this. He said he didn’t know what rhabdo was or how serious it was,” Okojie said.
Harrell has not yet commented or validated that call.
WFAA has gone to his house, left a card and is awaiting a response.
Still, at one point, Okojie stood up for the coach, saying she didn’t think he was maliciously trying to hurt the kids.
“I told him that was an exaggeration. That it was a lot. But I don’t think his intention was to harm our children,” Okojie said.
“However, I do think we still need to train our coaches.”
Okojie also said Harrell gets most of the blame, when there were other coaches at the practice who should also be judged.
Avila repeated that feeling.
“She’s very frustrated that people aren’t taking this seriously,” Diana Avila said.
“It’s the coaches’ responsibility to understand the importance of making sure these kids are protected while doing whatever they’re doing.”
Okojie also told WFAA she was concerned about the lack of water breaks during practice and the constant punishment for not doing things correctly.
‘These children should not be blamed’
One of the bigger reasons Okojie and Avila even spoke to WFAA is to get the facts straight: Their kids aren’t wimps or softies.
After the publication of this story by WFAA, the internet did what the internet always does…
Keyboard warriors emerged from all kinds of hiding places and insulted the character of the teens who received medical attention or were hospitalized, including Okojie and Avila’s sons.
Coach Jason Brown, best known as the former Independence Community College head coach from the former Netflix series “Last Chance U,” even retweeted one of my tweets about this story, eloquently telling his 154,000 followers:
“Man we are the softest country in the world, you gotta blow me, I feel your pain coaches there!!”
Many of his followers and those with similar “shock value” opinions broke out his dribble on my Twitter timeline.
For days I received reports of people constantly calling these injured children “babies.”
Okojie and Avila said their sons read many of those comments while being cared for in their hospital rooms.
Some even accused them of taking supplements or being addicted to illegal drugs.
For the record, Okojie and Avila told WFAA that their kids don’t drink, smoke, or take supplements.
“These children should not be blamed,” Okojie said. “When I read some of these things with my son while he was fighting for his life in the hospital, I felt like we couldn’t let that go. We need to be able to talk.”
Avila said any child injured should be able to return to school with peace of mind.
“She is concerned about their mental health and what will happen when they go back to school tomorrow,” said Diana Avila.
“It’s unheard of to think it’s my child’s fault that he ended up in the hospital with a condition that could have been prevented… period,” Okojie said.
