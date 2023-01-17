Tennis fans seen raise Russian flag at Australian Open despite ban | Australian Open 2023

Tennis fans have been spotted raising a Russian flag at the Australian Open despite a ban introduced by Tennis Australia earlier on Tuesday in response to strong criticism from the Ukrainian ambassador.

As in many other sports, Russian and Belarusian tennis players will compete under a neutral flag this year due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Fans were initially allowed to show their support for players from both countries, but not in a way that could cause disruption, according to TA.

A Russian flag was visible in the crowd during the first round of Kamilla Rakhimova’s match against Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl on Monday, prompting calls from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand for action to be taken.

TA on Tuesday confirmed a policy reversal banning flags from Russia and Belarus anywhere in Melbourne Park for the remainder of the first grand slam year.

Still, the red, white and blue of a Russian flag was seen in the stands of the John Cain Arena during Tuesday’s game between Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev and Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Tennis Australia confirmed to Guardian Australia that a prohibited flag was waved by spectators during a match at the John Cain Arena on Tuesday.

The patrons were addressed by security and the flag was removed, a TA spokesman said.

In its earlier statement on Tuesday announcing the policy reversal, TA said the initial policy was that fans could bring them in but not use them to cause disruption.

Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed on the track. The ban takes effect immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to create the best possible environment to enjoy tennis.

Baindl won her opener against Rakhimova 7-5, 6-7 (10), 6-1 on outer court 14 in Melbourne Park, where the Russian flag was clearly hanging from a fence. The Ukrainian Ambassador, Vasyl Myroshnychenkosaid he strongly condemned the gesture.

To apply for Guardian Australia’s afternoon update Our Australian update email for the afternoon summarizes the top national and international stories from the day and why they matter Enter your email address Enter your email address Register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”afternoon update”,”successDescription”:”We will send you an afternoon update every working day”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl’s match at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its neutral flag policy. @TennisAustralia @Australian Open pic.twitter.com/zw8pLN4FIF — Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 16, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/AmbVasyl/status/1614905533366177792″,”id”:”1614905533366177792″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”dde6ccf4-b29c-4072-8add-eaf42281c420″}}”/>

The Russian embassy responded against the ban, saying it was another example of unacceptable politicization of sport.

Fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka was asked about the situation after she started her campaign on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Czech Tereza Martincova and said it was beyond her control.

I really thought sport has nothing to do with politics, Sabalenka said. But if everyone feels better that way, then it’s okay. No flags, no flags OK.

I’m pretty sure they are [Ukrainians are] upset about that, and if Tennis Australia made this decision to make them feel better, they did, I mean what can I do. I can not do anything.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from last year’s Wimbledon tournament because of global sports sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That decision led to ranking points won by other participants in the tournament being stripped, and the payers from both countries are free to play this year’s Australian Open albeit under a white flag.