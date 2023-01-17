Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and the tennis superstar clash of the future and present

As Emma Raducanu continues to navigate the confusing pressures of expectation and advancement in the Australian Openshe will come face to face with an opponent in Coco Gauff who can relate to her experiences on a level few can achieve. Given that their tennis breakthroughs have followed a similar trajectory, it’s an astonishing boost for the Australian Open that it gets to host the first-ever meeting between Raducanu and Gauff – two of the sport’s most prominent names, let alone teenage stars – over what only the third day of competition on Wednesday.

They entered the Wimbledon scene on the same podium but two years apart; Gauff with her run to the fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019, Raducanu to the same mark at 18-years-old in 2021, and more importantly when she won the US Open with a wild card two months later. Their worlds changed overnight, and in a way that only a few players on the tour can truly understand. Raducanu and Gauff were held up as future multiple grand slam champions, messages of support followed and demands to repeat their initial success were not always met with perspective.

That won’t stop the extent of the build up ahead of their first meeting, but the Australian Open won’t be alone in celebrating what turned out to be a contest in the draw. Tennis is a sport that is strengthened by rivalry, but there is a lack of it in the world that will be left without Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Gauff and Raducanu, two top talents taking on the United States against the United Kingdom, have the potential to be a seismic draw for years to come if further clashes come at this level, especially in the latter stages of tournaments.

But meeting them for the first time now, in the second round of a grand slam, is indicative of Raducanu and Gauff’s respective journeys to this point. There are similarities they shared, but there are also important differences that set two players apart who were the center of attention at a grand slam while the world was still learning their names.

Perhaps the main difference is their speed of progress after their sudden arrivals. A defeated French Open finalist last season, Gauff is aiming for her first grand slam title in 2023, but she has been building towards it gradually and more naturally than Raducanu. The Briton has already made that leap by winning the US Open, but missed a step. For Raducanu, steady progress is still the goal to maintain her overall development, but the fact that she is already a grand slam champion distorts the perspective of her situation.

Despite the gap in the major titles, Raducanu and Gauff have not been on the same level for the past 12 months. Raducanu is unseeded in Australia, her ranking dropping to 77th in the world after her first-round exit at the US Open last year. Gauff is now seventh. It may have been emphasized that when Gauff opened play on the opening day of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena, Raducanu found himself in the smaller 1573 Arena, tucked away in the shadows of the larger show courts.

Gauff’s journey can provide context for this. The American needed five more Grand Slam appearances to get past the fourth round she reached in her breakthrough at Wimbledon. In Melbourne, Raducanu makes her fifth Grand Slam appearance since the US Open, but with a much higher bar and a much bigger target on her back. Gauff was keen to point out that Raducanu was also under more pressure as she became the first British woman in 44 years to win a grand slam title. In contrast, Gauff now winning a major, even at age 18, would barely scratch the surface left by Serena and Venus Williams.

It’s clear she’s been under a lot of pressure and stepped onto the scene, Gauff said. I feel like I’ve probably been through more than ever to win a slam. There will definitely be a difference to win a slam and the fourth round. I was obviously a lot younger when I got the attention, so I definitely think it’s a little easier to deal with at an older age than at 15. But at the same time I didn’t win a slam either. I am not British and I was not the first British woman to do what she did.

Raducanu put an ankle injury behind him to beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 in the opening round (Getty Images)

Raducanu dismissed suggestions she could learn from Gauff’s smoother ride to the top 10 in the world. I think I can learn from everyone, she said. It’s not just the top players you see in the leaderboards that you can learn from. There are players ranked 150th in the world who provide what they need in the gym and locker room. I think that’s often kind of overlooked and you don’t see it.

She is someone who has also accomplished great things and is a good role model, but that goes for pretty much everyone else. So is Raducanu and the fearless approach from the baseline that led to her US Open triumph. Gauff, who is also a top doubles player, has better hands and variety at the net, but admires Raducanu’s aggressive style. I’ll just have to be ready and accept that there might be some repeat winners coming my way.

There’s excitement and anticipation at the sense of the unknown, like when two established players cross paths for the first time. No matter how many times Raducanu and Gauff meet from here, you can never replace that first meeting, and it could be a match that will be looked back on in generations to come. That would prejudge things, but the potential remains, as Raducanu and Gauff take the next step in journeys that seem to compare and contrast in equal measure.