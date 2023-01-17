No. 13 Gymnastics scores season high in home opener – LSU





BATON ROUGE The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics posted a season-high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s Monday afternoon home opener at the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle through all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an excited crowd in the PMAC, but eventually fell to the defending champions 197,450-197,600. “Well, you never like to lose, but I’ll tell you this. The children have shown tremendous struggle and courage today. We went against the best team in the country and the defending champion and showed a lot of guts,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m just proud of their fight. After the emotion that surrounded Friday night when Kiya got hurt, they picked themselves up, got word and fought fearlessly. LSU started strong on vault. Junior Elena Arenas started with a 9.775 followed by senior Alyona Shchennikova posting a 9.875. Junior Chase Brock made her debut in the lineup and scored a 9.80. Sophomore KJ Johnson strengthened the lineup in fourth spot, earning a 9.875. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan added a 9.85 while junior Haleigh Bryant anchored with a 9.925 to take the title. The Tigers had a score of 49.325 after the first rotation. In the second rotation, sophomore Alexis Jeffrey posted a strong opening routine with a 9.80. Arenas and Shchennikova both added 9.875 to the team’s score. Sophomore Tori Tatum made his debut last season after an injury and scored a 9.875. Bryant anchored with her score of 9.90 while Finnegan recorded a career-high 9.925. LSU earned a 49,450 in the second rotation, trailing Oklahoma 98,775-98,825 at the midway point. Senior Kai Rivers started the third rotation on beam with a 9.80. Junior Sierra Ballard made her debut on the ball lineup and scored a 9.825. KJ Johnson scored a 9.750. Arenas and Bryant followed with strong routines, scoring a 9.875 and a 9.950 in fourth and fifth spots, while Finnegan anchored the bar with a 9.775. Bryant took the event title with her 9.95. In the final rotation, Ballard started off with an explosive performance, scoring a 9.90 to kick things off on the ground. Shchennikova tied her career high at the event with her 9.925, as did Finnegan, who tied her career high with a 9.95. KJ Johnson posted a 9.775 and Bryant finished the night with a 9.90. Finnegan took the title with her 9.950 for her second title at the event this year. Bryant earned the all-around title for the meet as she finished with a season-high 39,675. The junior won the all-around in all three Tigers encounters to date, also taking the title against Utah and Kentucky. Finnegan also posted a season-high all-around score of 39.500. The Tigers return to action next Friday, January 20 when they host Missouri in the PMAC at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

